Bitmain Spinoff Matrixport Achieves Unicorn Status After Series C Round

Nicholas Pongratz
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

With its latest Series C investment round, crypto-finance venture Matrixport is now valued at over $1 billion.

The Singapore-based startup raised over $100 million during the round, with another tranche expected, according to CEO Ge Yuesheng. DST Global, C Ventures, and K3 Ventures led the Series C funding round, but other backers include IDG Capital and Dragonfly Capital.

Crypto finance

Ge highlighted how “crypto banking is still a fast-growing niche when compared to wallets and exchanges.” He added that Matrixport’s clients are mostly high net-worth individuals with a wide range of expectations for risk and return. The startup took in between $7 million and $8 million in revenue for 2019. Ge said he expects that to more than double in 2020.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

