Bitmain Spinoff Matrixport Achieves Unicorn Status After Series C Round

BeInCrypto –

With its latest Series C investment round, crypto-finance venture Matrixport is now valued at over $1 billion.

The Singapore-based startup raised over $100 million during the round, with another tranche expected, according to CEO Ge Yuesheng. DST Global, C Ventures, and K3 Ventures led the Series C funding round, but other backers include IDG Capital and Dragonfly Capital.

Crypto finance

Ge highlighted how “crypto banking is still a fast-growing niche when compared to wallets and exchanges.” He added that Matrixport’s clients are mostly high net-worth individuals with a wide range of expectations for risk and return. The startup took in between $7 million and $8 million in revenue for 2019. Ge said he expects that to more than double in 2020.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto