BitMex agrees to pay $100 million to settle CFTC and FinCEN charges

Kia Kokalitcheva

BitMex, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle charges by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that it unlawfully operated in the United States.

Why it matters: U.S. regulators are cracking down on the cryptocurrency industry as new innovations like derivatives exchanges, "decentralized finance" protocols and others boom.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Of note: The announcement did not address the criminal charges filed by the U.S. Justice department against ex-CEO Arthur Hayes and other executives.

Go deeper:

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Poshmark warns of marketing hit from Apple's ad tracking changes

    (Reuters) -Second-hand retailer Poshmark Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue largely below estimates and warned that its marketing efforts were taking a hit from Apple Inc's new privacy controls over digital advertising tracking. Poshmark's shares slipped 2.5% in after hours trading, set to extend an over 20% drop from its January initial public offering price. Apple in April enforced a rule requiring developers to seek permission for gathering data that can be used to track users across other sites and apps.

  • U.S. Justice Department clashes with inmates over credits to shave prison time

    The U.S. Justice Department asked a judge on Tuesday to deny a bid by four low-level federal inmates to qualify for early release under a new criminal justice reform law that allows shortened prison terms through recidivism-reduction programs. In the U.S. District Court in Oregon, federal prosecutors said no program or activity the inmates took part in qualify for earned time credits. The inmates' public defender and some lawmakers have said the Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) criteria are too strict.

  • LAPD officer who shot disabled man charged with manslaughter

    The California attorney general’s office announced Monday that it filed manslaughter and assault charges against a former Los Angeles police officer who shot and killed a man with an intellectual disability at a Costco in 2019.Driving the news: Although the officer, Salvador Sanchez, was fired from the LAPD in 2019, a grand jury at the time chose not to criminally indict him, the Washington Post reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Sa

  • From the toilet to the sink: water recycling battles scarcity

    Would you take a swig of water from your faucet if it originally came from the sewer?

  • Gary Gensler’s Insane Crypto Policy

    Gensler wants to follow in his predecessor's footsteps and treat the crypto industry as something to stifle rather than support.

  • U.S. intel watchdog launches inquiry amid spying allegations on news media

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The internal watchdog for the National Security Agency (NSA) said on Tuesday it was launching an inquiry into allegations that the agency had improperly spied on a member of the U.S. news media. The inspector general's office did not identify the reporter or media outlet at the heart of its review, but the development comes a few months after Fox News conservative host Tucker Carlson claimed he had heard from a whistleblower who told him the NSA was monitoring his communications in a plot to leak them and force him off the air. In late June, the NSA took the unusual step https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-intelligence-agency-says-it-isnt-spying-foxs-tucker-carlson-2021-06-30 of publicly denying those allegations.

  • Florida grapples with record Covid surge as school looms

    Florida has become an epicenter of the latest surge of the pandemic in the U.S. with cases still breaking records as school starts this week for some.

  • After 9/11 families told Biden not to attend memorials, FBI could release some secret files

    Family members of Sept. 11 victims say the information could shed light on whether any Saudi Arabian officials were involved in the attacks.

  • As A Former Litigator Who Spent Two Years In Vaccine Court, Here’s How I Feel About The COVID Vaccine

    As my kids get their COVID vaccinations, I’m humbled anew for my time spent working on the Vaccine Court.

  • U.S. senator raises concerns about Sanderson Farms sale

    U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said that he was concerned about Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co's plan to jointly acquire chicken producer Sanderson Farms. Commodities trader Cargill and agricultural investor Continental Grain announced the $4.53 billion deal for Sanderson, the third largest U.S. chicken producer, on Monday. In a letter to the Justice Department dated Tuesday, Grassley said that combining Sanderson with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, would give the combined entity 15% of the U.S. chicken market.

  • EXPLAINER: How cryptocurrency fits into infrastructure bill

    One way lawmakers propose to pay for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate approved Tuesday is by imposing tax-reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers, the way stockbrokers report their customers’ sales to the IRS. It could open the way for tighter regulation of cryptocurrency — something the Biden administration is moving toward as it also pushes for tax compliance.

  • Joe Biden to release secret 9/11 files on Saudi Arabia after victims’ families disinvite him from memorial

    Ultimatum was delivered on Friday and a review announced by Monday

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Wins Round in Vaccination Fight With Florida

    A federal judge in Miami granted a preliminary injunction against a state law that bans businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination.

  • Amazon will pay up to $1,000 to people injured by faulty products from third-party sellers

    For valid claims under $1,000, Amazon will pay the entire cost of compensation - and it may pay out larger claims if sellers fail to respond, it said.

  • The NSA's watchdog is reviewing Tucker Carlson's allegation that the agency spied on him, report says

    Carlson accused the NSA of illegally spying on him for political reasons, and a previous review of his allegation found no evidence to support it.

  • Where should I retire? MarketWatch’s updated tool warns you of climate risks while helping you find your dream spot

    This year’s hurricanes, wildfires and droughts are putting climate risk on the map for retirees more clearly than ever. The county-by-county assessment comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Risk Index. MarketWatch is filtering out those counties with either a “relatively high” and “very high” risk; FEMA also assigns “relatively moderate,” “relatively low” and “very low” categories.

  • Doomed alpaca triggers outcry against British PM Johnson

    The fate of a doomed eight-year-old alpaca named Geronimo has triggered an outcry against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his government ordered the animal be put down because of positive tests for bovine tuberculosis. The order to kill the alpaca prompted pleas from owner Helen Macdonald for Johnson and his wife Carrie to show mercy, prompting some celebrities to demand the prime minister swerve away from what they cast as a public relations disaster. As ministers insisted Geronimo must be put down, Johnson's 80-year-old father Stanley appealed for the "judicial execution" to be avoided so Geronimo could live in peace in the English county of Gloucestershire.

  • Justice Department to review 9/11 files regarding Saudi Arabia following families’ criticism

    The Biden administration is reviewing evidence pertaining to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks following pressure from families of victims.

  • US to review 9/11 records with eye toward making more public

    The Justice Department says it will work toward providing families of 9/11 victims with more information about the run-up to the attacks as part of a federal lawsuit that aims to hold the Saudi government accountable