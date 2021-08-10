BitMEX Crypto Exchange to Pay $100 Million to Settle Probes

(Bloomberg) -- A group of companies that operated the BitMEX crypto exchange will pay $100 million to settle U.S. regulators’ claims that they allowed years of illegal trades and violated anti-money laundering rules.

BitMEX broke regulations by letting U.S. residents trade cryptocurrency derivatives from at least November 2014 through October 2020, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a Tuesday statement. The trading platform’s backers also settled claims from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that they didn’t adhere to the Bank Secrecy Act and failed to report suspicious transactions to American authorities.

The agreement requires the BitMEX companies to pay $50 million to the CFTC and provides a credit for up to $50 million for payments made under a related deal with FinCEN. The resolution doesn’t involve Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed, the three men who founded BitMEX. All have entered not guilty pleas in a separate Justice Department case that accuses them of violating the Bank Secrecy Act.

A spokesman for Hayes, Delo and Reed reiterated Tuesday that they intend to fight the government’s allegations.

”As their defense will show, from the company’s earliest days, the co-founders sought to comply with applicable law as it developed over time,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The companies involved in Tuesday’s accord included HDR Global Trading Ltd., 100x Holdings Ltd., ABS Global Trading Ltd., Shine Effort Inc. and HDR Global Services (Bermuda) Inc. The firms neither admitted nor denied the allegations.

The case is Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. HDR Global Trading Ltd., 20-cv-08132, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan),

