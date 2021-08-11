BitMEX Settles CFTC and FinCEN Cases, Pays $100M Fine

BeInCrypto –

BitMEX has settled its case with the U.S. CFTC and FinCEN, paying a $100 million fine. The exchange will now focus on new business products and compliance.

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has finally reached a settlement in its case with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and FinCEN. The exchange paid a fine of $100 million to settle the case, marking the end to a protracted, high-profile case. The fine will be split equally between the CFTC and FinCEN.

The settlement comes as BitMEX is taking strong action to make it more regulation compliant. This includes verification systems, new systemic processes, and new hires. Not the least of these was a surveillance partnership.

