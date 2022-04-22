BitNile to Lend Up to $100M to Small Businesses Backed by Bitcoin

TechCrunch

Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of Coinbase, believes Apple's App Store rules have hampered the company's product roadmap, accusing the iPhone-maker of banning features from their app and generally not being friendly with the cryptocurrency industry. "Apple so far has not really played nice with crypto, they've actually banned a bunch of features that we would like to have in the app, but they just won't allow it -- so there's potential antitrust issues there," Armstrong said. In the episode of Superteam Podcast, which aired this week, the co-founder of the publicly listed firm discussed Apple's influence and floated the idea that smartphones may soon need to build crypto-specific hardware features.