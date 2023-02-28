Bitsgap Improves Users Protection, Becoming One of the Most Secure Players in the Space

·4 min read

Tallinn, Estonia - (NewMediaWire) - February 28, 2023 - Automated crypto trading has seen a resurgence in popularity, amidst talk of an upcoming bull market and the potential to use smart technology to enhance winning trades. But the world of algorithmic trading is not without its shortcomings. With 3Commas under scrutiny for the theft of 10,000 customer API keys, cybersecurity is at the forefront of a safe trading ecosystem.

Bitsgap, an established algorithmic trading platform, is now one of the most secure players within the crypto trading space. It aims to offer one of the most competitive and safe environments for crypto trading, catering to novices and experts alike. It was designed by traders, for traders.

Since 2017, Bitsgap has launched over 3.7 million crypto trading bots, and works on over 15 exchanges, more than the majority of other providers. Such exchanges include Binance, Kucoin, Kraken, Coinbase, and Bitfinex. The majority of crypto key pairs are available on the Binance exchange. Bitsgap has over 500,000 users.

An Improvement On User Protection And Experience

Bitsgap has certain features that differentiate it from the competition. Established in 2016 in Estonia, it is older than most automated crypto trading platforms. It's also in a jurisdiction that is widely regarded as a center of fintech regulation and technical innovation.

Unlike other platforms that are laden with advertising and focused on taking a profit from users, Bitsgap encourages due diligence, and asks users to backtest their strategies and to rely on statistics to gauge probable outcomes. The platform is suitable for both beginner and advanced traders.

It is also highly focused on security and data protection. All information stored on Bitsgap servers is 2048-bit encrypted, and it claims to be twice as secure as an internet bank. RSA 2048 is the largest of all RSA numbers and is estimated to take trillions of years to crack, using existing technology. Moreover, Bitsgap has no access to user funds or KYC information and all data, including API keys, is encrypted. The company encourages FIDO2 as a means of 2FA.

Bitsgap also deploys advanced API protection. An API key can only be used on one account, preventing duplicates from being used. Users also have the option to whitelist their API keys to certain IP addresses.This means that Bitsgap IP address is whitelisted by the exchange for a given user, when the API keys are being created.

The crypto trading platform further utilizes OAth when connecting to an exchange, which provides a secure connection without revealing sensitive information such as passwords.

Advantages Of The Bitsgap Automated Trading Platform

Aside from security features, longevity, and market positioning, Bitsgap offers robust trading features for different types of traders. As part of its mission statement, it seeks to make crypto investing possible for all investors.

Trading strategies are broadly divided into four categories GRID, DCA, BTD and COMBO, to cater to various preferences and styles. The GRID strategy is simple, allowing users to postpone buy and sell orders until predefined price movements have been reached.

The DCA bots allow for the investment in a diversified number of tokens across time and price points, offering one of the safest means of entry into the crypto markets. DCA can take technical indicators such as the MACD, RSI, and stochastic channels into account. Alternatively, traders can run DCA without taking these technical indicators into account, depending on their preferences.

The Buy The Dip (BTD) bot is the most recent addition to the Bitsgap suite. The bot was developed in line with customer feedback, indicating a preference for a trading strategy suited to a declining market. The BTD bot means that traders can operate in all markets, high or low, as opposed to merely buying and holding for the long term, a simple strategy that does not generate maximum returns.

Finally, COMBO trading bots can allow for increased profits when trading futures in both bear and bull markets. But it comes with increased risk due to the fact that funds are borrowed for the exchange, for a fee. These future trading strategies are deployed on the Binance exchange, and are most suited to advanced traders.

The range of trading strategies offered by Bitsgap ensures that all classes of investors have something to work with in order to achieve passive, automated income based on historical patterns. Bitsgap does not take any fees from trades.

Cybersecurity A Top Priority

The protection of account information comes at a time when cybercrime is running rampant. Providers, especially in the world of crypto trading, will need to be at the cutting edge of network security. Bitsgap is already far ahead of the curve as an industry leader in data protection.

With a zero knowledge architecture, it does not hold any personal or financial information in its servers they have nothing to give away. All information from exchanges necessary for trading, such as API keys, is encrypted in transit.

In addition, Bitsgap has five layers of security that have proven to be the most effective in terms of the protection of customers.

Media Contacts

Email: info@bitsgap.com

