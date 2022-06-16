Bitso Processed $1B in Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and the US in First Half of 2022

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Latin American crypto exchange Bitso processed $1 billion in crypto remittances between Mexico and the U.S. in the first half of 2022, the company announced Thursday.

The amount represents 400% growth compared to the first six months of 2021, the company said, adding that it hopes to process $2 billion in global remittances to Mexico alone in 2022.

“There’s no doubt that the Mexico-United States corridor is an extremely important market for us. Many people within that corridor depend on remittances to meet their basic needs and this drives our commitment to bring these cross-border payment services to other countries where we operate,” Bitso Business Development Leader Carlos Lovera said in a statement.

Bitso processed 4% of global remittances sent to Mexico in the first quarter of 2022, according to the company, which added that it hopes to reach 10% of the market by 2023.

“When we started the company, we talked about the potential for crypto to be used for remittances and I was dreaming about a world where Bitso could process 1% of the remittances from the U.S. to Mexico,” Bitso CEO Daniel Vogel told CoinDesk at Consensus 2022.

Bitso, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, reached five million users in June. The company recently laid off 80 employees, citing its “long-term business strategy,” although it did not mention any difficulties in raising capital.

In November, Bitso partnered with Circle to launch an international wire transfer product that allows small businesses and freelancers to change their dollars into stablecoins and then convert them to Mexican pesos.

One month later, the exchange partnered with Tribal Credit to launch a cross-border B2B payment option enabling the conversion of Mexican pesos to Stellar USDC for transactions between Mexico and the U.S.

According to the World Bank, Mexico was the second-largest recipient of remittances in the world in 2021, after India. Of the $51.6 billion it received last year, 95% came from the U.S., according to the Mexican central bank.

The Mexican remittance market has caught the attention of global crypto players. In May, Tether launched its MXNT token pegged to Mexico's peso, while in February, Coinbase (COIN) enabled a cash-out service in Mexico to convert crypto into fiat.