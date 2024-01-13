Bitter cold will engulf Wisconsin starting Saturday night. Near zero temperatures will remain through Tuesday.

People cross North Broadway Street near East State Street through the snow in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The coming days will bring multiple rounds of light snow before the bitter cold arrives at the beginning of next week.

Though the bulk of Friday's winter storm has passed, meteorologists warn that bitterly cold temperatures will arrive Saturday night across the state of Wisconsin.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service predict that temperatures will drop by 20 degrees on Saturday evening and remain under 10 degrees through Tuesday.

Statewide wind chill advisories warn of 20 to 30 mph wind gusts through Monday. The intensified wind conditions can cause snow to drift onto nearby roads and sidewalks, reducing visibility while driving.

The National Weather Service reports that light snow showers will continue through Saturday, likely accumulating up to one additional inch of snow in Milwaukee County. Friday's storm brought more than 17 inches of snow to some regions of the state.

The Weather Service issued a Gale Warning from 6:00 am Friday until 6:00 am Sunday due to intense waves, heavy freezing sprays of water and reduced visibility with the capacity to damage and capsize boats.

Cold weather safety tips from the Milwaukee Health Department

As temperatures plunge and Wisconsin residents prepare to face the bitter chill, here are some tips to safely confront the cold.

Limit outdoor activities during extreme cold spells and wear appropriate warm clothing that covers exposed skin, including fingers, nose and ears.

Limit the time children and pets spend outdoors during extreme cold weather.

Be aware of the symptoms for frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite can occur within minutes, causing affected areas to appear white or grayish-yellow and feel firm or waxy. Hypothermia is a life-threatening condition characterized by low body temperature, leading to shivering, drowsiness, clumsiness and confusion. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of either condition, seek medical help immediately.

Check on family members, friends and neighbors who may be at a higher risk for injuries or illness, especially the elderly and those with specific medical conditions. Notify family members where you are going and when you expect to return.

Avoid touching metal surfaces with uncovered hands, flesh can freeze instantly to a surface.

Prepare your car safety kit with blankets, extra clothing, water and snacks. Check your car's fuel and battery levels .

People in need of public spaces and shelters to stay warm during the day or overnight should consult 211’s list of locations or call 211.

More best practices can be found at milwaukee.gov/coldweathersafety.

