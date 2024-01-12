Bitter cold and high winds hitting East Central Indiana hard

MUNCIE, Ind. — Fierce, cold and high winds are coming to East Central Indiana tonight, and the bitter temperatures will stay around awhile, making MLK Day and much of next week frigid.

Cody Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said Friday will see as much as 1.5 inches of rain before changing over to snow in the evening. The snow isn't expected to accumulate more than 2 inches in ECI but it will be blowing. Wind gusting as high as 50 mph is expected to make travel treacherous.

"Dress in layers," Moore said, "and check on the elderly."

Precipitation will turn to flurries on Saturday, but the temperature will drop to about 4 degrees and sustained winds will be about 30 mph, with gusts up to 44 mph and wind chills dropping to -15 degrees Saturday night. Sunday temperatures will struggle to get above single digits and it will be breezy, with sustained winds about 20 mph, making it seem even colder.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will continue the cold snap, as winds moderate, with a high temperature of 11 degrees and a low temperature of 1 degree.

Complicating the cold for residents will be the likelihood of power outages, as tree limbs fall onto power lines when ice accumulates on the lines.

"We are closely monitoring the weather forecasts," said Kara Stevenson, spokesman for Indiana & Michigan Power. "Our crews and contractors are on notice to be prepared to safely restore power as quickly as possible, should that be needed."

Stevenson said residents should have a plan for what to do is the power goes out.

"Construct an emergency kit at home, should you lose power, that contains water for drinking and cooking, non-perishable food, blankets and flashlights with extra batteries. Ensure all phones and critical electronic devices are charged."

People will need to find shelter from the cold throughout the weekend. The city of Muncie has warming stations available for people who don't have shelter.

Mayor Dan Ridenour said the usual warming shelters are available. They include:

Salvation Army, 1015 N. Wheeling Ave., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Muncie Mission, 1725 S. Liberty St., open 24/7. (Overnight shelter for men only.)

Muncie HUB office, 318 W. Eighth St., 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

YWCA, 310 E. Charles St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Christian Ministries, 400 block of East Main Street, overnight (6 p.m. to 8 a.m.; overnight shelter for men only.)

The vestibule at Muncie City Hall is always open, although it does not include access to restrooms.

Moore said residents using space heaters need to be careful when using them, as housefires caused by improper use of space heaters are common.

He said the worst of the frigid temperatures will end Wednesday but it will remain cold in Central Indiana for the next week to 10 days, with daily temperatures running in the teens and 20s.

