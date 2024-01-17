Daily Briefing: Bitter cold, ice and snow

Millions of students will remain at home Wednesday as severe winter weather shutters school districts across the country. Also in the news: Jurors will determine how much former President Donald Trump owes writer E. Jean Carroll in a defamation lawsuit. Congress is days away from a government shutdown.

I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author.

Here is the news to know Wednesday.

Parts of Oregon powerless amid ice storm

Widespread wind chill warnings were in place through Wednesday morning in the Midwest and South, where wind chills are expected to plummet below 0 again.

Western Oregon was expected to get the worst of the severe winter weather. The state's three largest cities are forecast to get up to half an inch of ice through early Wednesday.

Among the 14 deaths linked to the weather over the last few days, five people in Oregon died of hypothermia and two were killed by falling trees.

Millions of gleeful students remain out of school , travel stoppages are causing chaos and in some states, the snow and ice won't melt until temperatures warm up later this week.

Researchers are taking the opportunity to study the future of snow given the effects of climate change. New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., saw an end to snow droughts that lasted almost two years.

Kelsey Murray walks her dog Beau on January 16, 2024, in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Post-Iowa, Nikki Haley is back to work in New Hampshire

With pressure mounting to beat former President Donald Trump in next week's presidential primary, Nikki Haley campaigned in northern New Hampshire on Tuesday, just one day after placing third in the Iowa Caucuses. Haley is appealing to disaffected Republicans and independents who can cast a ballot in either party's primary in New Hampshire. She is also drawing support from Democrats, some of whom switched their party registration to support her in the Jan. 23 primary. Read more

After Iowa Caucuses , how will Biden deal with Trump's appeal to independents and moderates?

Nikki Haley spoke in front of a crowd of voters at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire Jan. 16. 2024.

More news to know now

Congress is running out of time to curb a government shutdown

It's not all bad news: Congress is gearingup to vote in the coming days on a bipartisan deal to temporarily avoid a shutdown. The measure – known as a continuing resolution – was unveiled over the weekend and would fund parts of the government until March 1 and the remainder until March 8. A partial government shutdown will set in later this week if Congress fails to act,and a slew of other departments would close their doors for Americans next month. Lawmakers have less than three days to change course.

Bernie Sanders' push to tie Israel aid to Gaza human rights report fails as war rages.

How much does Trump owe for defamation?

Writer E. Jean Carroll is set to take the stand Wednesday in the second federal civil trial over her claims against former President Donald Trump. Trump was ordered to pay $5 million in combined damages after a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s and a 2022 incident of defamation in a May trial. Now, this trial is focused on what potential damages Trump might have to pay for statements he made in 2019. A jury will be tasked with determining whether his remarks harmed Carroll and, if so, how to quantify that harm in dollars. And, jurors will decide if Trump should be hit with punitive damages to deter him from continuing to defame Carroll. Trump denies all Carroll's claims. Read more

People hold signs outside the Manhattan federal court in New York.

Suspect in Gilgo Beach killings faces new charges in connection with fourth murder

The man accused of killing sex workers and dumping their bodies along a coastal parkway on New York’s Long Island was charged Tuesday in the death of a fourth woman. Rex Heuermann, a former architect, was formally charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes – the last of the so-called “Gilgo Four” murders that police have officially tied to Heuermann. Heuermann entered a not guilty plea on the latest charges, according to the Associated Press. Read more

Photo of the day: Australian Open 2023

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff avoided early Day 4 upsets at the Australian Open to advance to the third round along with 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Read more

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: winter weather, cold, snow, Nikki Haley, Trump, E. Jean Carroll, Jason Kelce, Gilgo Beach, Australian Open: Daily Briefing