Bitter cold rivalry match-ups and more in this week's NFL playoff forecast
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
AccuWeather's Mark Mancuso has the latest forecast for Wild Card Weekend, with conditions from Dallas to Buffalo.
AccuWeather's Mark Mancuso has the latest forecast for Wild Card Weekend, with conditions from Dallas to Buffalo.
A woman claimed on Instagram that she found $300,000 in a duffel bag Nelly lost—and that she was only given $100 when she returned it. Nelly has now responded.
This is just mind-boggling!
Jonathan Allen and Chase Young are big fans of Washington's new uniforms.
Having received a SAG nomination Wednesday for her performance as Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s childhood memoir film Belfast, Caitríona Balfe said she had been texting with co-star Jamie Dornan, who she said was “super excited” for both her and for their nomination as an ensemble cast. However, Balfe admitted to feeling some disappointment that Dornan, […]
Lia Thomas, who has been at the center of controversy for a perceived advantage, finished 3.27 seconds behind fellow transgender swimmer Iszac Henig.
“Can you beat Halo Infinite on Legendary without firing a bullet?” That’s the question posed by Tom, a Halo speedrunner and YouTuber who, like many Halo speedrunners and YouTubers, is on an endless mission to push the first-person shooter to its limits. Turns out, the answer is very much “yes.”
Shortly before the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took aim at him over play-calling.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' new football schedule for next season, unveiled Wednesday
Thielen isn't putting all of the blame on Zimmer and Spielman.
The Broncos are now one step closer to likely being sold.
The Alabama coach's Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
He’s headed to another Power Five school.
South African top-scorer Keegan Petersen praised the quality of India's bowling after his side fell short of the tourists on the second day of the third Test at Newlands on Wednesday.
Klay Thompson had a very Klay-like reaction to not getting the ball on an open-look in transition.
Kyrie Irving says there's "no place" in the game for this scary play.
Fans react to Vikings firing Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman.
Wilfred Ndidi started for Nigeria, while Alex Iwobi came off the bench. Premier Leaguers Trezeguet and Mohamed Elneny went 90 minutes for the Pharoahs.
If the Bengals keep Joe Burrow's jersey clean Saturday, it shouldn't be a close game against the Raiders.
Over the span of six days and nights at Tulsa’s Expo Square in Oklahoma, the 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will crown a new champion of what’s known as the Super Bowl of midget car racing. The question is whether that champion will be a NASCAR national series regular, as […]
After just one season in Indianapolis, one of the Colts' most-beloved former players wants his old team to move on.