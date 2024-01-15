Bitter cold settles in for MLK Day and beyond in Greater Cincinnati

Danette Boone and her daughter, Sydney, 15, from North Avondale, listen to a prayer at the end of the 47th Annual Commemorative March to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on MLK Day, Jan. 17, 2022. The march started at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and concluded at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine.

The blistering cold temperatures that arrived in Greater Cincinnati this weekend will stick around during the Martin Luther King Day holiday and beyond.

Bundle up if you’re going out. Sub-zero wind chills are in the forecast for the next several days.

Monday’s big events include the annual MLK Day Freedom March, which begins at Cincinnati’s Freedom Center at 10:30 a.m., and a free community celebration at noon at Music Hall.

The forecast calls for clear skies but bitter cold throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures aren’t expected to climb above freezing all week and wind chills will make it feel much colder. Frostbite on exposed skin could occur in as little as 30 minutes.

Because of the health dangers from exposure to the extreme cold, the National Weather Service has issued a “hazardous weather outlook” from Monday through Saturday in southwest Ohio, southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

Will Cincinnati get snow?

Despite the cold, the only chance of snow accumulation in the forecast is Monday night, when a half-inch or less is possible, and on Thursday.

Warming shelters open

The Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center is operating as an emergency warming shelter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky on West 13th Street in Covington also is open and expanding daytime services to help people stay out of the dangerous cold.

Cincinnati’s Shelterhouse operates two shelters, one for men on Gest Street and another for women on Reading Road, which are open to the homeless. The Shelterhouse on Gest Street reported Monday that the number of people seeking shelter has increased since colder weather arrived in January.

The full forecast for Monday calls for a high around 18 with wind chills as low as -4. In the evening, temperatures will fall to around 8 with continued sub-zero wind chills.

On Tuesday, the chance of snow will end in the late morning but cold temperatures will remain, with a high near 17 and a low in the evening around 7.

Aaron Valdez contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: mlk day: bitter cold temperatures settle in during holiday celebration