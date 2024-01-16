Bitter cold temperatures should start to warm Tuesday in Kansas City metro area

Bitter cold temperatures will warm slightly Tuesday and Wednesday in the Kansas City area.

Morning lows around 6 a.m. at Kansas City International Airport hit about 9 degrees below zero. By 10 a.m., temperatures will warm above 0 degrees with a high around 13 degrees.

Wind speeds are down and expected between 9 mph and 14 mph throughout the day, meaning wind chill temperatures shouldn’t be drastically colder, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are still well-below normal for this time of year, but compared to the bitter cold Kansas Citians experienced the last few days, the weather service said it should feel like a relief.

Overnight lows are expected to remain around 6 or 7 degrees before warming to a high of about 32 degrees Wednesday.

The low temperature from Wednesday to Thursday is predicted to hit around 19 degrees. Thursday’s high is expected to be around 26 degrees.

Temperatures will drop again in the latter half of the week, dropping to around 0 degrees overnight Thursday. Some snow is expected overnight, bringing between half an inch to an inch to the metro area.

Highs are expected to reach about 10 degrees Friday and 14 degrees Saturday.