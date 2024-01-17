Bitterly cold, Wind Chill Advisory for region this AM; Accumulating snow likely later this week

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the entire region now until 10 a.m. this morning. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio. It also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Bitterly and dangerously cold again

Accumulating snow likely Thursday into Friday

Warmup arrives starting Monday

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Yet another morning of single-digit low temperatures, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Wind chills this morning will be down to -15.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Mostly sunny skies will help us get back to the mid-20s this afternoon. Some clouds filter in late in the day.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with a chance of snow arriving during the afternoon.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the upper 20s. Snow becomes more widespread overnight with accumulating likely by then.

FRIDAY: Cold with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Snow would not have any problem accumulating with cold temperatures and cold ground temperatures on Thursday and Friday. Early snowfall estimates look to be in the 2-4 inch range through Friday.

SATURDAY: Morning temps may be below 0° if we have snowpack. Even without, expect single-digit lows. Some morning flurries are possible. Mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid-20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid morning and cold afternoon. Daytime highs climb to the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Temperatures climb back above freezing for the first time in 10 days! Clouds increase but we stay dry.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain arriving late in the day. Milder with highs near 40 degrees.



