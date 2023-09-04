Bittersweet fun for last-day State Fairgoers
Today's heat wasn't stopping tens of thousands of people from enjoying the final day of the Minnesota State Fair.
College leaders were hoping to push through legislation this fall before the presidential election season, when congressional action normally comes to a crawl.
Keys needed just 1:01 to defeat Pegula, knocking out the second top-3 seed in the women's bracket in two days.
Paradox Interactive has brought in Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture studio The Chinese Room to work on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. The sequel is now expected to arrive in fall 2024.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The singer, who retired in 2021 due to health issues, died of liver failure after entering hospice care on Sept. 3.
Spotify will reportedly stop paying white noise podcasts to read ads for its products. The move will impact podcasters' earnings and boost the company's bottom line.
