‘Bittersweet moment’: Relief, calls for vigilance in the Triangle after Chauvin verdict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brooke Cain, Ben Sessoms, Julian Shen-Berro
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A jury in Minneapolis on Tuesday found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges related to the death of George Floyd, a Fayetteville native, in May of last year.

In the Triangle, which saw a weekend of protests against police violence, a peaceful response so far. In downtown Raleigh Tuesday, it looked like a typical day, a sharp contrast to last summer when Floyd’s death sparked daily marches and protests in Raleigh, Durham and across the country.

Local activists, those who organized some of those protests and have sought systemic change in area law enforcement, felt a sense of relief at hearing the verdict.

“I definitely exhaled,” said Greear Webb, a UNC-Chapel Hill student and a member of North Carolina’s Juvenile Justice Planning Committee.

“But in that same breath, I recommitted to speaking out against injustices,” Webb told The News & Observer in a phone interview.

That theme was echoed in Fuquay-Varina, where about 25 people gathered outside Fuquay-Varina’s Town Hall to protest for Black Lives Matter and to celebrate the guilty verdict.

Even with a guilty verdict, the Fuquay-Varina protesters stressed the continued need for vigilance and that more needs to be done to achieve justice for Black Americans.

“This is one verdict of many that needs to take place across the country,” said Derek Anders-Turner, 44, who is from Minnesota and was visiting family in the area.

“This is just celebrating some justice, not all justice, some justice for Mr. Floyd today,” he said.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in police custody on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. A bystander recorded the arrest, during which Floyd can be heard saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.” Three other officers stood by and did not intervene.

About 25 people gathered outside Fuquay-Varina&#x002019;s Town Hall on April 20, 2021, to protest for Black Lives Matter and to celebrate the guilty verdict in the George Floyd murder trial. The protest was organized by Emancipate NC.
About 25 people gathered outside Fuquay-Varina’s Town Hall on April 20, 2021, to protest for Black Lives Matter and to celebrate the guilty verdict in the George Floyd murder trial. The protest was organized by Emancipate NC.

The protest was organized by Emancipate NC, a statewide group that advocates for racial justice reforms.

The organization has been involved in organizing efforts to protest an incident in the town in January, when Fuquay-Varina police officers handcuffed Malcolm Ziglar, a Black 14-year-old, in his yard after he was falsely accused of stealing a dirt bike.

Cheryl Carter-Ellis, 58, who is involved in those organizing efforts, said the community still demands justice for the incident.

“We cannot forget these things when something happens,” Carter-Ellis said. “It takes a little bit of our heart, our humanity.”

She said if the incident with Ziglar had escalated, he could have been another Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old who was shot and killed by Chicago police in late March.

Nine-year-old Mason Wadsworth was at the protest with his mother. He said that he hopes his generation can enact more change for racial justice in the future.

“We have to keep fighting. We have to keep marching,” Wadsworth said. “I hope the world will be a safer place for Black and white people.”

‘A step in the right direction’

As the verdict was about to be read Tuesday afternoon, a Black-owned barber shop in Cary went quiet except for the buzzing of razors.

When the word “guilty” was read, At the Right Cut owner Jesse Padilla shouted, “Woo!”

“It was something we were all waiting for,” said barber Eder Jamil. “The verdict we knew he deserved.”

Padilla said he was happy to see Chauvin held accountable.

“It is not the end, but a step in the right direction,” said Padilla.

Jesse Padilla, owner of The Right Cut Barber Shop in Cary, N.C., and customer Andrew Bardsley watch as the verdict is read in the trial of Derek Chauvin Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Padilla said he was happy to see the verdict and see Chauvin be held accountable. &#x00201c;It is not the end but a step in the right direction&#x00201d; said Padilla.
Jesse Padilla, owner of The Right Cut Barber Shop in Cary, N.C., and customer Andrew Bardsley watch as the verdict is read in the trial of Derek Chauvin Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Padilla said he was happy to see the verdict and see Chauvin be held accountable. “It is not the end but a step in the right direction” said Padilla.

Local social justice advocates speak

Webb said he told people not to treat a guilty verdict as a celebration.

“Definitely take time to reflect and feel relieved, but don’t treat this as a celebration, because there’s still so much work left to do,” he said. “This is accountability, and it’s long overdue, but it’s not true justice. It’s not. True justice would be George Floyd still alive with us today.”

Webb said true change will take education, protest and policy change. “I think we’re waiting on that last leg.”

He called on federal and state government to pass laws to hold police accountable and mandate what officers can and cannot do when engaging with a suspect.

“I firmly believe that young people in this moment can continue to advocate, push for change, and be that catalyst to getting us to true justice instead of just accountability.”

Kerwin Pittman, a social justice advocate and member of the NC Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, told The News & Observer in a phone interview Tuesday that the path forward involves pushing for change through litigation, legislation, education and protesting.

Pittman, who helped plan protests in Raleigh after Floyd’s death last year, said he was expecting a possible guilty verdict, but was still surprised when it happened.

“I was extremely shocked, but elated at the same time,” Pittman said. “It was a bittersweet moment. Bitter because George Floyd had to lose his life, but sweet because we’ve finally seen the justice system really function and help those out who normally wouldn’t have justice at all.”

Chauvin — found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — will be sentenced in eight weeks.

Visual journalist Ethan Hyman contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Today’s verdict isn’t ‘justice’. But accountability is a first step to justice

    In a short speech following the George Floyd verdict, Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison distinguished between the concepts ‘George Floyd was loved by his family and his friends - but that isn’t why he mattered. He mattered because he was a human being.’ Photograph: Jim Mone/AP In a press conference following the news that a jury had found the former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on multiple counts of the murder of George Floyd, Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, delivered a short but powerful statement. Here are Ellison’s remarks in full. Everyone involved [in this prosecution] pursued one goal, justice. We pursued justice wherever it led. When I became the lead prosecutor for the case, I asked for time and patience to review the facts, gather evidence, and prosecute for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent the law allowed. I want to thank the community for giving us that time, and allowing us to do our work. That long, hard, painstaking work has culminated today. I would not call today’s verdict “justice”, however, because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice. And now the cause of justice is in your hands. And when I say your hands, I mean the hands of the people of the United States. The cause of justice is in your hands – the hands of the people of the United States George Floyd mattered. He was loved by his family and his friends. His death shocked the conscience of our community, our country, the whole world. He was loved by his family and friends – but that isn’t why he mattered. He mattered because he was a human being. And there is no way we could turn away from that reality. The people who stopped and raised their voices on May 25 2020 were a bouquet of humanity – a phrase I stole from my friend Jerry Blackwell. A bouquet of humanity, old, young, men and women, black and white. A man from the neighborhood just walking to get a drink. A child going to buy a snack with her cousin. An off-duty firefighter on her way to a community garden. Brave young women – teenagers – who pressed record on their cellphones. Why did they stop? They didn’t know George Floyd. They didn’t know he had a beautiful family. They didn’t know that he had been a great athlete. And they didn’t know that he was a proud father, or they he had people in his life who loved him. They stopped and raised their voices, and they even challenged authority, because they saw his humanity. They stopped and they raised their voices because they knew that what they were seeing was wrong. They didn’t need to be medical professionals or experts in the use of force. They knew it was wrong. And they were right. These community members – this bouquet of humanity – did it again in this trial. They performed simple, yet profound, acts of courage. They told the truth, and they told the whole world the truth, about what they saw. They were vindicated by the chief of police, by Minneapolis’s longest-serving police officer, and by many other police officers who stepped up and testified as to what they saw and to what they knew. What happened on that street was wrong. We owe them our gratitude for fulfilling their civic duty and for their courage in telling the truth. To countless people in Minnesota and across the United States who join them in peacefully demanding justice for George Floyd, we say, all of us, thank you. In the coming days, more may seek to express themselves again through petition and demonstration. I urge everyone to honor the legacy of George Floyd by doing so calmly, legally, and peacefully.

  • ‘Does it change anything?’ South Florida leaders react to Chauvin guilty verdicts

    As a Minnesota judge read a jury’s verdicts against the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, Donald Graham, a federal judge in the Southern District of Florida, was speaking over Zoom to a group of Black students.

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • Black teenager shot dead by police in Ohio on day of George Floyd verdict

    Police responded to call that woman was trying to stab someone with knife

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky fined for bypassing House security

    Rep. Hal Rogers faces a $5,000 fine for failing to submit to security screening before entering the U.S. House floor earlier this month.

  • Trump urges Americans to get vaccinated as he calls J&J pause ‘so stupid’

    ‘That’s the worst thing you could have done from a public-relations standpoint’

  • Head of NY school that suspended teacher over ‘white shaming’ comments recorded agreeing with him

    Paul Rossi accuses the school of ‘demonising’ white people in its curriculum

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

  • Covid in the US isn’t over – hospitalisations increase again as new cases stay above 60k

    Impressive vaccine rollout and eased restrictions create false impression pandemic is beaten

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Scottish drug deaths to rise to new record this year, experts warn

    Scotland's appalling drug death tally will "undoubtedly" rise to a new record this year, experts warned yesterday after Nicola Sturgeon admitted her government "took our eye off the ball". Annemarie Ward, chief executive of the recovery organisation FAVOR Scotland, said the "situation on the ground is getting worse" despite Ms Sturgeon announcing more than £250 million of new funding and sacking her public health minister. Ms Ward, an SNP member, warned "the current system is broken" and users in the areas with the worst drugs problem, such as Glasgow, are still being denied access to treatment. She was appearing alongside Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, who unveiled a 'Right to Rehab' pledge that would enshrine people’s right to access residential rehabilitation services in law. Scotland currently has the worst drugs death rate in Europe and a rate around three and a half times worse than England and Wales. The latest figures released in December showed 1,265 people died from drug misuse in 2019 - a six per cent annual rise and more than double the total of deaths in 2014. Mr Ross challenged Ms Sturgeon during a TV debate last week why she had allowed a drug rehabilitation facility in her own Glasgow Southside constituency to close two years ago, despite the surge in deaths. The First Minister replied that "I think we took our eye off the ball on drug deaths", but Ruth Davidson said this was "an astonishing shrug of the shoulders" and suggested the SNP leader had been distracted by independence.

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Exposure to Twitter lowered Republican vote share in last two presidential elections, study claims

    Effects of joining Twitter was driven by independent and moderate voters being persuaded by Twitter’s liberal content, study suggests

  • What to buy in April 2021: The best deals and sales to shop now

    Wondering what to buy in April 2021? The best deals and sales to shop now include everything from incredible deals on patio furniture to leather bags—more.

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • Apple ‘best-before’ dates: Tech giants told to reveal how long before phone models stop working

    Apple and Google will have to tell customers when their smartphones will stop working and leave them at risk of hacking, under laws being considered. The move is part of plans to ensure smart devices meet stricter security requirements and include smart speakers, baby monitors and video doorbells. Tech giants will be required to say how long new gadgets will get software that protects them from hacking and keeps apps running properly. A third of users are now keeping handsets for up to four years, but some brands offer vital updates for only two. Which? found most iPhones were still receiving updates after five years, but some Android phones guaranteed just two or three years’ new software while others abruptly cancelled planned updates for relatively new phones. University College London found in a study of 270 devices that none told users how long the tech would receive security software at the point of sale. Matt Warman, the digital infrastructure minister, said: “Phones and smart devices can be a goldmine for hackers looking to steal data, yet a great number still run older software with holes in their security systems.” Politicians have launched efforts to make it easier for consumers to repair broken gadgets, in particular home appliances, to extend their lifespan. MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee have also hit out at “planned obsolescence”, devices that only last a short time, to cut waste, while innovation foundation Nesta has called for seven years of software updates to “break the two-year cycle” that forces consumers to regularly buy new tech. Although iPhones do provide several years of security updates, Apple has come under fire for slowing down its smartphones to improve battery life. Last year, it agreed to pay £360 million to settle a class action, although it did not admit wrongdoing. In 2020, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 after agreeing to at least 10 years’ support when it was released in 2009. Makers will be expected to provide a simple point of contact for the public to report any vulnerabilities. And easy-to-guess default passwords such as “password” or “admin” will be banned. In extreme cases, so-called internet-of-things devices have been hijacked in their millions and used for “denial of service” attacks. The 2016 Mirai botnet attack, which shut down swathes of US websites, was one such cyber attack. Under the rules, device makers will also be mandated to provide a point of contact so that cyber researchers and “white hat”, or ethical, hackers can warn them of faults with their gadgets. Industry group the Cyber Tech Accord, backed by Arm, Microsoft and Dell, has also launched a set of voluntary standards to improve the security of smart devices, including a set of digital health check labels to be displayed on new tech such as toys and cameras.

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • ‘This is life and death’: AOC re-introduces Green New Deal with Ed Markey

    Progressive New York lawmaker calls for ‘all-hands-on-deck approach’ to climate crisis