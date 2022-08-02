‘It’s bittersweet for sure’: Kansas City area barbecue closing both its restaurants

Nearly a decade after opening its first restaurant, Plowboys Barbeque will close later this month.

Todd Johns, founder, president and chief pitmaster, said he was proud to have had operations on both sides of the state line, to be in the downtown loop, to have a franchise location, and to have been in Arrowhead Stadium for five years.

Plowboys opened at 3111 S.W. Missouri 7 in Blue Springs in 2013. It added a downtown location, at 1111 Main St., two years later and then expanded that spot. But the downtown lease is up for renewal.

Those locations will close at the end of business on Aug. 14.

Plowboys burnt ends.

“It’s bittersweet for sure,” Todd Johns said Tuesday morning. “This was all different when we were 10 years younger. Our bodies are needing to slow down quite a bit. So kind of everything pointed to this is where we need to end it. This was a really great run. We enjoyed the journey.”

An Overland Park operation opened at 6737 W. 75th St. in October 2019. It closed in late 2021 with the owners blaming the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Buck Tui BBQ now operates in the space.

Plowboys’ barbecue nachos have been a popular order, as well as brisket, burnt ends and ribs. USA Today gave it the No. 1 spot in its 10Best burnt ends sandwich list in 2016.

Pulled pork nachos are a popular order at Plowboys.

It was a consultant for “Kansas City-style” burnt ends which are sold in 600 Sam’s Clubs.

Johns has three other partners: Audrey Johns, director of catering; Todd Johnson, chief financial officer; and Sally Johnson, accounts payable. They plan to retire from the restaurant business.

Todd Johns and Audrey Johns will focus on their Plowboys Foods. Its Plowboys barbecue rubs and sauces are sold in stores in more than 30 countries. They didn’t want to sell the restaurants because they still want to use the Plowboys brand.

Todd Johnson (left) and Todd Johns of Plowboys.

Johns and his team have been in more than 225 barbecue competitions since 2001, and have won numerous awards.

“Our brand is really built around our competition experience,” he said.

A franchisee location in Lincoln, Nebraska, also closed during the pandemic.

