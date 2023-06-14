Bitwise sends termination notices to its workers two weeks after announced furloughs

About 300 Bitwise Industries employees in Fresno and a total of about 900 of the company’s workers throughout California and across the U.S. have officially been terminated from their jobs.

The move, announced via emails sent to affected employees Wednesday morning, comes just over two weeks after now-fired Bitwise co-CEOs Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin Jr. announced near the end of the Memorial Day Weekend that all of the company’s workers were being immediately “furloughed” on a temporary basis.

“We regret to inform you that your position will be eliminated Wednesday, June 14, 2023,” states the email from interim Bitwise Industries president Ollen Douglass. “This is a permanent job elimination” for employees at the company’s California sites in Fresno, Bakersfield, Merced and Oakland, and nationwide in Colorado, Illinois, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Texas.

The move is a “mass layoff, which is due to unforeseeable business circumstances and other reasons,” Douglass added. “Due to these unforeseeable business circumstances and other reasons, we were unable to provide you more notice.”

Fresno attorney Roger Bonakdar, who is representing employees in a class-action lawsuit filed last week in Fresno County Superior Court, confirmed to The Fresno Bee that his clients had received the termination notices.

“The label that Bitwise put on this matters almost not at all,” Bonakdar said about the differences in terminology between “furlough” used on May 29 and Wednesday’s termination notices. “Their email exposes the fact that everyone was truly terminated on May 29.”

“What matters is their conduct. What matters is what is measurable on the ground,” Bonakdar added. “This new emial is simply some ill-advised scramble to try and deflect what a blind man can see – that Bitwise collapsed right before the furlough notice. Bitwise had collapsed before May 29.”

The Bee has not received a response to email queries sent to Douglass or other members of the Bitwise board of directors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.