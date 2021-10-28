BitX Funding Connecting Clients with the Right Lender and Right Loan!

Startup & Equipment Loans for the Transportation Industry

Fairfield, CT., Oct 27, 2021—BitX Funding is the premier lender for your business needs. All the specialized loans you can hope for, from startup to short term, can be secured through a quick application process. Founder Todd Rowe has a 20-year history of service in the financial sector and shows no signs of slowing down.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic and business owners are starting to open up. They’re starting to have a need for liquidity to take on new opportunities,” says Rowe. “BitX Funding is the perfect answer to their problems because we have all the right lenders and all the rights loans to make the connection.”

Rowe knows BitX Funding can serve those niche industries with the upmost care and attention. He has seen it firsthand. A perfect example of this is the transportation industry. “Trucking and transportation is hot right now. The Port of California is backed up, and they need truckers to come in and move products around the U.S. We’re here to get them the equipment financing they need to get their business started,” says Rowe.

Small business owners are often intimidated by the amount of options out there. FinTech’s and alternative lenders relieve the pressure from having to call up a bank, waiting months to hear back. You are guaranteed to get an answer within days. The focus is on you: the human on the other line. That’s the BitX Funding difference. We connect you with the right lender and the right loan.

BitX Funding is an omnichannel marketplace for small business loans and business insurance. BitX connects its clients with the right loan and lender from SBA 7a, start-up loans, short-term loans, mid-term loans to merchant cash advances, and business lines of credit. BitX is where lenders compete for your business. Our top-rated lenders focus on real-life business data and cash flow, which means you can qualify for small business loans even if your credit score isn’t perfect. We care about small businesses and it’s our mission to secure the right funding when you need alternative small business loans within our small business loan marketplace.

