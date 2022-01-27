BitX Funding Triumphs With Record 2021 Results

·2 min read

BitX OmniChannel Marketplace For Small Business Loans

Fairfield, CT --News Direct-- BitX Funding

Fairfield, CT., January 24, 2022—BitX Funding, one of the most prominent alternative lenders in Southern Connecticut, announced a banner year for growth in 2021. Overall, revenue went up 10%, new users increased by 70%, impressions went up 300%, and business applications came in at a rate of 1,275% more than the previous year. Out of all the loans that BitX sold, Startup loans had the highest increase.

“Our economy saw solid growth in small business lending and the startup loan category lead the way due to the great resignation”, said Todd Rowe, president of BitX Funding. “We continue to grow BitX revenue with support from internal sales, record marketing results, CT Innovations mentor support, and our raving fans. Our 2022 goals are to continue to build out our lending platform, grow our lender base, obtain our own lending facility, and drive client growth. Our goals are to increase revenue by 160%, have a 133% increase in units sold, and a loan amount increase of 200% in 2022.”

Rowe continues to promote his company as a marketplace for small business loans, especially with young entrepreneurs. With one click, you can get a response to your loan request within 24 hours. That makes BitX Funding a partner you can trust in 2022.

BitX Funding is an omnichannel marketplace for alternative small business loans and business insurance. BitX connects their clients with the right loan and lender from SBA 7a, start-up loans, short-term loans, mid-term loans to merchant cash advances and business lines of credit. BitX is where lenders compete for your business. Our top-rated lenders focus on real-life business data and cash flow, which means you can qualify for small business loans even if your credit score isn’t perfect. We care about small business and it’s our mission to secure the right funding when you need alternative small business loans within our small business loan marketplace.

Contact Details

BitX Funding

Todd Rowe

+1 203-763-1430

info@bitxfunding.com

Company Website

https://www.bitxfunding.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/bitx-funding-triumphs-with-record-2021-results-407547496

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Broncos Sale Will Offer Record $3 Billion Tax Write-off for New Owner

    A ruling last month by Denver’s Second District Court has paved the way for the sale of the Denver Broncos, whose ownership future has been in flux since Pat Bowlen died without naming a successor in 2019. It is expected to be the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history, topping the $3.3 billion […]

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Auto industry could see billions in losses if interest rates spike

    The prospect of rising interest rates has the automotive industry on edge.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Natural Gas Markets Have Explosive Day on Wednesday

    Natural gas markets have exploded to the upside during the trading session on Wednesday as we have seen cold temperatures in the United States propel the market higher.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Tanzanian fintech NALA raises $10M seed to build Revolut for Africa

    NALA, a Tanzanian cross-border payments company that recently pivoted from local to international money transfers, said Thursday it has raised $10 million in a new fundraising round. The seed round is coming almost three years after NALA secured a seven-figure pre-seed round led by Accel in 2019. In that time, NALA built a mobile money service in East Africa and scaled it to more than 250,000 users.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • Economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed missed a 'golden opportunity' to signal to markets what it's going to do to tackle inflation

    Economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Federal Reserve should have been clearer on inflation after its January meeting.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.

  • Why I'm Waiting to Buy This Office REIT

    Office real estate investment trusts (REITs) made a huge comeback in 2021 after being crushed in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic. However, the newest variant of the coronavirus, omicron, is fueling further uncertainty in the market and disrupting the positive sentiment for the future of office space.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down 11.6% in 2022 -- 6 Charts Suggest What Will Happen Next

    Overall, the Nasdaq is down 11.6% since the beginning of the year (as of Wednesday afternoon). Let's take a look at some prior crashes -- September 2001, the Great Recession of 2008-09, and the coronavirus sell-off in 2020 -- and see how the stock market responded after these sell-offs. After the terrorist strike against Wall Street, the stock market panicked and there was a quick sell-off.

  • How To Make the Most Money With Your Free Time, According To Experts

    We all know the expression "time is money" -- but maybe we don't take it literally enough. If you use your spare time wisely, it can lead to more money in the bank. I spoke to experts across a number...

  • 7 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Investing

    Investing can seem like a daunting way to start building wealth if you don't know much about it. And the fact is, many people are confused or uncertain. According to Invest Right, a common barrier to...

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.