BitX Funding Triumphs With Record 2021 Results

Fairfield, CT., January 24, 2022—BitX Funding, one of the most prominent alternative lenders in Southern Connecticut, announced a banner year for growth in 2021. Overall, revenue went up 10%, new users increased by 70%, impressions went up 300%, and business applications came in at a rate of 1,275% more than the previous year. Out of all the loans that BitX sold, Startup loans had the highest increase.

“Our economy saw solid growth in small business lending and the startup loan category lead the way due to the great resignation”, said Todd Rowe, president of BitX Funding. “We continue to grow BitX revenue with support from internal sales, record marketing results, CT Innovations mentor support, and our raving fans. Our 2022 goals are to continue to build out our lending platform, grow our lender base, obtain our own lending facility, and drive client growth. Our goals are to increase revenue by 160%, have a 133% increase in units sold, and a loan amount increase of 200% in 2022.”

Rowe continues to promote his company as a marketplace for small business loans, especially with young entrepreneurs. With one click, you can get a response to your loan request within 24 hours. That makes BitX Funding a partner you can trust in 2022.

BitX Funding is an omnichannel marketplace for alternative small business loans and business insurance. BitX connects their clients with the right loan and lender from SBA 7a, start-up loans, short-term loans, mid-term loans to merchant cash advances and business lines of credit. BitX is where lenders compete for your business. Our top-rated lenders focus on real-life business data and cash flow, which means you can qualify for small business loans even if your credit score isn’t perfect. We care about small business and it’s our mission to secure the right funding when you need alternative small business loans within our small business loan marketplace.

