London, UK --News Direct-- BlueRush Inc.

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC (AIM:BVX, OTC:BVTXF) founder and CEO Tiffany Thorn speaks to Proactive about the "completely new approach" the company has been pioneering within the realm of oncology. She reveals more details about the "fundamental step" that BiVictrix has taken recently. Thorn also lays out her vision for the long-term future of the company.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://newsdirect.com/news/bivictrix-therapeutics-makes-fundamental-step-forward-389353485

This news release was distributed by News Direct Corp. (“News Direct”). News Direct is an industry-leading content and news distribution platform. This news release and all materials included within this news release, including, without limitation, all images, trademarks and logos, are protected by copyrights, trademarks, service marks, patents or other proprietary rights and laws. If you copy, broadcast, download, store (in any medium), transmit, show or play any multimedia content from this release in public, you must properly attribute said content to the company or organization from which the news release originated unless otherwise sourced. News Direct makes no warranties with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this news release. News Direct hereby disclaims all warranties, whether express, implied, statutory or otherwise, in connection with this news release and the content within this news release.