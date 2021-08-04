Bizarre acts of vandalism catch attention from Windham police

Aug. 4—WINDHAM — Police are hoping for the public's help to find vandals who flipped several portable bathrooms across town and moved a bench on top of a gazebo at Griffin Park.

The damages to town property warrant criminal mischief charges, according to Windham police Capt. Mike Caron. Depending on the cost of repairs needed, felony-level charges could be brought.

Police had yet to identify suspects as of Tuesday, Caron said, but video footage of two men at Griffin Park about 2 a.m. Sunday may be of assistance.

They could be charged with criminal mischief at the park, where a park bench was unbolted from the ground and lifted onto the roof of the gazebo, resulting in damage to the structure, bench and surrounding property.

The vandalism occurred on Aug. 1, between the hours of 2 and 2:45 a.m. according to surveillance footage.

The video showed two male subjects at the park during that time accompanied by a dog.

Police are offering a cash reward of $500 for any information leading to the identification and apprehension of those involved.

If arrests are made in the case, Caron said it is likely that those involved will need to pay restitution to the town in the form of manpower, or out of pocket expenses to pay vendors to do the work.

Anyone with information can call Windham police at 603-434-5577.