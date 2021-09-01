Bizarre Anti-Mask Claims At School Board Meeting Stun Don Lemon Into Silence

School board meetings have been erupting into chaos recently over mask mandates and other measures intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As CNN’s Don Lemon pointed out on Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics said cases among children have risen five-fold over the past month amid the surge of the delta variant. More than 200,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 just last week.

Yet right-wing trolls have invaded school board meetings to stop mitigation efforts, with one in Lee County, Florida, leading to physical brawls outside and such head-spinning claims inside that Lemon was silent for four seconds before responding:

Take This: Tempers flare and fists fly over a school mask mandate in Florida’s Lee County. @donlemon has the shocking video from inside and outside the school board meeting. Watch: pic.twitter.com/n38kxLhXbZ — Don Lemon Tonight (@DonLemonTonight) September 1, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.