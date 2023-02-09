Bizarre arrest in California: Man attacks senior citizen, wrestles police dog while naked

A Clovis man is accused of attacking a senior citizen and wrestling a police dog while naked.

Danny Jimenez, 29, was booked into the Fresno County Jail following the bizarre series of events.

According to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, the incident took place in the 2500 block of East Barton Square near southeast Fresno, where deputies were sent after an 84-year-old man was struck in the head with a metal object.

Botti said Jimenez drove to the area and randomly attacked the elderly victim before running to the back yard and into a shed that was converted into a bedroom.

When deputies arrived, they reported Jimenez acting in an erratic manner as if he was under the influence of drugs.

Jimenez removed his clothes and began throwing items around in the shed, prompting deputies to release the police dog.

A naked Jimenez then tried to choke the dog, according to Botti.

It was unclear if the dog bit Jimenez anywhere.

But the canine managed to escape from the suspect.

And deputies fired Taser darts at Jimenez — but to no effect.

Several deputies finally gained control of Jimenez and took him into custody.

He received medical treatment before he was booked into Fresno County Jail.

The senior was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The dog is doing OK, Botti added.

There was a deputy who had to be evaluated after he was exposed to the elderly victim’s blood.