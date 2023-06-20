'It's bizarre': Biden targets Tuberville as he blocks military promotions over abortion policy

President Joe Biden on Monday criticized Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., over the GOP lawmaker’s holding up of over 200 military promotions.

Biden, speaking at a fundraiser at Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott’s home, appeared to call out Tuberville for blocking the military promotions that require Senate confirmation as a protest over a Department of Defense policy that includes provisions for paid leave and covering expenses for service members traveling to have an abortion.

“It’s bizarre. I don’t remember it happening before and I’ve been around,” Biden said Monday, making an apparent joke about his age.

Washington: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin slams Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

Biden’s comments on Monday aren’t the first time his administration has targeted Tuberville’s efforts. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier this month called the move “shameful” and accused him of putting the country’s national security at risk.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also criticized the GOP lawmaker’s protest last month, writing in a letter that Tuberville’s actions were “irresponsible” and “unprecedented.”

“This indefinite hold harms America's national security and hinders the Pentagon'snorm al operations,” Austin said in a letter addressed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Tuberville on Twitter responded to the president’s comments, sharing “What is actually bizarre is Joe Biden's obsession with making taxpayers pay for abortion without Congress ever taking a vote.”

“It’s bizarre and it’s wrong,” he added.

Contributing: Ken Tran, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden targets Alabama Sen. Tuberville for blocking military promotions