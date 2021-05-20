Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Biden didn’t test drive Ford truck and it was in control of secret service

Maroosha Muzaffar
·4 min read
&lt;p&gt;President Joe Biden took the Ford electric truck for a quick spin but conspiracy theorists claimed that it was staged&lt;/p&gt; (CNN/Screengrab)

President Joe Biden took the Ford electric truck for a quick spin but conspiracy theorists claimed that it was staged

(CNN/Screengrab)

A few days after Joe Biden travelled to a Ford electric vehicle plant and took a spin in an electric truck, conspirators online are now claiming that the president staged the whole thing.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden visited Dearborn, Michigan to Ford Electric Vehicle Center and test drove the F-150 Lightning Truck but conspiracy theorists are convinced he wasn’t actually driving it. Some are claiming that Mr Biden took part in an elaborate ruse to fool the public and that the car had, in fact, a second steering wheel.

“The model Joe Biden was ‘driving’ has two steering wheels,” author Jim Hoft of far-right website Gateway wrote. The internet soon followed suit. Mr Hoft’s theory was based on a single frame of a video that shows the president driving the electric truck.

However, these theories did not hold water on further scrutiny by Internet users.

In the videos and photos from the day, it is clear that there is a secret services agent in the truck, whose arm is outstretched towards the dashboard of the vehicle. But there is no second steering wheel, that right-wing internet was trying to prove.

Driving the electric truck, Mr Biden had commented: “This sucker’s quick.”

One Twitter user noted that those right-wing conspiracy theorists were claiming was a second steering wheel was in fact a DSLR camera that the secret service agent appeared to be holding on to keep it from falling off the dashboard.

Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich) who was with Mr Biden during his visit to the Ford Center also shared a photo of the truck. And it also didn’t show any second steering wheel.

Others called the claims of Mr Biden not really driving the electric vehicle “utter nonsense.”

On Tuesday, Mr Biden had said: “We need automakers and other companies to keep investing here in America and not take the benefits of our public investments and expand electric vehicles and battery manufacturing abroad.”

The president added: “We’re going to set a new pace for electric vehicles.”

Mr Biden is aiming to push for electric vehicles in the auto industry and the White House wants to encourage production facilities which will ultimately ramp up the electric vehicle manufacturing in the country.

Read More

Watch live as Joe Biden visits Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan

AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

Recommended Stories

  • Europe Officially Opens To Vaccinated Tourists

    The European Union agreed on Wednesday to allow tourists who have been fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine, or those coming from a list of countries considered safe from Covid-19, back into its...

  • Kamala Harris: 'Asian Americans Have The Right To Be Recognized As Americans'

    The vice president spoke of the rise in anti-Asian racism, saying: “As a member of this community, I share in that outrage and grief.”

  • 'Please do not let me leave this earth without justice': Black Americans who survived the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years ago make their case for reparations

    Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis, and Lessie Benningfield Randle - all over the age of 100 years old - testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

  • Oatly IPO Prices At $17; Vegan Dairy Startup Valued At $10 Billion

    The Oatly IPO priced late Wednesday at the high end of its range, as alternative milk goes mainstream. The vegan dairy company's trading debut is Thursday.

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

  • Salma Hayek, Nick Cannon and Jessica Simpson among celebrities directly impacted by the coronavirus

    See the latest celebrities affected by COVID-19.

  • Exclusive: Melinda Gates' Divorce Settlement Could Be Dependent on Her Silence About Bill Gates & Jeffrey Epstein

    Since the news broke that Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage, the reports coming in on Bill Gates have been hot and heavy: he vacationed with ex Ann Winblad every year. He had a number of meetings with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that Melinda wasn’t […]

  • Navy SEALs are refocusing to fight China and Russia. Here's what current and former members say they're up against.

    After two decades of counterterrorism operations, the Navy's special operators are shifting to take different, more capable foes.

  • Bill Gates was wearing his wedding ring at a virtual event nearly 2 weeks after announcing his divorce

    Gates spoke at the conference on Wednesday in what was his first public appearance since he and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce.

  • Joe Biden Calls Himself a 'Car Guy' While Speeding Around in Electric Ford: 'This Sucker's Quick'

    The president test drove the electric pickup truck as part of an effort to tout his administration's clean energy plan

  • This Major Costco Recall Was Just Extended, FDA Says

    Back in late April, Costco emailed customers about a recall involving black beans purchased between Feb. 19 and April 20, because the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal. This means the cans could leak, bloat, or allow harmful bacteria, like Clostridium botulinum to grow. That recall was just updated to include even more cans that were distributed as far back as August 2020.According to the original recall announcement posted by the FDA and the email sent by Costco, only six lot numbers were involved. The beans recall now includes 16 lot numbers that were sent to retail stores like Costco in California, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, Georgia, and Idaho.Related: Costco Foods You Should Always Avoid, According to NutritionistsThe recall was initiated after customers complained about the failure of the seal, which was then corrected, Fairbault Foods, Inc. says. Costco then notified customers who purchased them. It's unclear if the chain has notified more members who may have the newly recalled cans in their kitchen.The three types of beans involved include:S&W Organic Black BeansO Organics Organic Black BeansO Organics Organic Chili BeansAll come in 15-ounce cans and have best-by dates ranging from July 19, 2022, to March 16, 2023. To see the full list of the lot codes, go to the FDA's website.Consuming the beans should they contain Clostridium botulinum can lead to a serious illness that develops anywhere from six hours to two weeks later."Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided," the recall notice says.Customers who have these cans from Costco and other retailers should not consume them and instead return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.This isn't the only news to come out about the warehouse chain recently. Here are some other things you need to know before shopping next:Some Costco Customers Are Angry About Its Lifted Mask RulesCostco Is Selling A New 5-Pack Of This Beloved Pasta5 Changes Costco Is Making Right NowAnd to get all the latest Costco news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Biden floors electric Ford F-150 in test drive: 'This sucker is quick'

    Biden's visit to the Ford plant in Dearborn, Mich., culminated in a test drive of one of the company's electric truck prototypes. He was impressed.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

    President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling. Before his speech, Biden had been given a private preview of the new battery-powered pickup, and he evidently came away impressed.

  • 11-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper In Harrowing Attack Caught On Video, Sheriff Says

    An 11-year-old girl in Florida fought off a man who allegedly tried to kidnap her from a bus stop Tuesday morning in a harrowing incident caught on video. Jared Stanga, 30, is now facing charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, and aggravated assault and battery after authorities were allegedly able to link him to the crime through surveillance footage that captured the vehicle used in the kidnapping attempt. “We have caught the animal that tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl this morning,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said in a press conference Tuesday night announcing the arrest. Simmons said the kidnapping attempt took place around 7 a.m. Tuesday when an 11-year-old girl was waiting for the bus and playing with some blue slime as she sat in a grassy area near the road. A white van can be seen in surveillance footage released by the department pulling up alongside the girl before a man jumps out and approaches her with what Simmons said was a knife in his hand. He picks her up and tries to carry her to the van. The girl is able to fight back and escape before the man runs back to the van and quickly drives away. Video from May 18th, attempted kidnapping. Around 7:00 this morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. As you could see in this video. A Hispanic male exits the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect then grabs the little girl and a struggle ensues. She was able to fight and break free from the suspects grip. She is safe and with family. If you have any information about this incident, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP. WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola WKRG FOX10 News WPMI NBC 15 News NewsRadio 92.3 Cat Country 98.7 NorthEscambia Pensacola News Journal WUWF Island Times - Pensacola Beach's NewspaperPosted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 18, 2021“She fought and she fought and she fought until finally she was able to break free from her would be captor,” Simmons said of the heroic escape. The girl reported the kidnapping attempt to her parents, who called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, launching a massive manhunt for the suspect. The sheriff’s office deployed at least 50 deputies and plain clothes detectives to knock on doors in the area and obtain surveillance footage that helped them identify the vehicle and license plate used in the alleged attack. Armed with that information, investigators were able to track Stanga to his home later that day, where they said they found the van had been freshly painted in an attempt to disguise the vehicle. Investigators also said they obtained pictures from a convenience store that showed Stanga wearing the same clothes that the attempted kidnapper had been wearing in the surveillance footage and said he had blue slime “over his own arms” that matched the slime the young girl had been playing with when she was attacked. He was arrested Tuesday without incident. Jared Paul Stanga Photo: Escambia County Sheriff's Office “I am very proud of the efforts of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office but I cannot help to think that this could have ended very differently,” Simmons said. “Had this 11-year-old victim not thought to fight and to fight and to just never give up, then this could have ended terribly.” Simmons said the suspect had an “extensive criminal history” that included sexual offenses with a child. The young girl told authorities that the same man had approached her about two weeks ago and “made her feel uncomfortable,” Simmons said. The 11-year-old told her parents, teachers and a principal about the encounter, but Simmons said he did not believe law enforcement had been called at the time. “This man needs to be off the streets,” Simmons said. The girl suffered some scratches and is still dealing with the emotional trauma of the experience, but is expected to be okay. “My message to her is that she’s my hero,” Simmons said. “My message is that she did not give up, she did the right thing, she fought and she fought and she fought and she never gave up.”

  • 7 rural counties in Oregon that voted for Trump have voted to secede from the blue state and join Idaho

    "Idaho respects traditional morality and justice, and it doesn't get in the way of rural livelihoods," a group pushing the ballot measures says.

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Own Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“OK, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Michael Cohen said he believes Trump will 'flip on all of them,' including his children, in the New York investigation into his company

    Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer who is cooperating with prosecutors, said: "I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself."

  • Kawhi Leonard thinks Clippers can win title if they put their minds to it

    Kawhi Leonard says the Clippers must have the right mental approach in order to win their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan raises Benghazi, slams GOP for opposing bipartisan Capitol riot commission

    Thirty-five Republicans joined all House Democrats in voting Wednesday to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, but 175 House Republicans voted no. Right before the vote, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) thanked his Republican colleagues who supported the commission and slammed the rest. "Benghazi, you guys chased the former secretary of state all over the country, spent millions of dollars — we have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship!?" Ryan shouted, throwing up his hands. "What else has to happen in this country?" He called GOP opposition to the commission "a slap in the face to every rank-and-file cop in the United States," adding: "We need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and you ain't one of 'em." Wow Tim Ryan has had enough pic.twitter.com/xAvjLikr6H — Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2021 The commissions fate now lies in the Senate, where 10 Republicans have to vote yes — a prospect dimmed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) coming out against the new panel earlier Wednesday. He called the legislation "slanted and unbalanced" and said another investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection would be superfluous. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused McConnell and other Republicans of kowtowing to former President Donald Trump, whose actions would be scrutinized by the commission. The 10-member commission would be split evenly between Democratic and GOP appointees, the commissioners would have equal subpoena power, and there would be no predetermined findings or conclusions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held up a lettter from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during the debate, saying he had requested those three parameters in writing. McCarthy had deputized Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) to negotiate the commission's parameters, and he did. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who voted for the commission, explained afterward he had done so because Democrats "basically gave us what we wanted." Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) underscored the bipartisanship of the commission and said Republicans voting against the commission are afraid of Trump. McConnell and McCarthy's attempts to sink the commission "are the latest evidence of the party's continued loyalty to Trump," The Washington Post suggests, "and the fear among its leaders that crossing him will imperil their positions and the GOP's efforts to win back both houses of Congress next year." More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtKidney donor and recipient meet after a chance encounter onlineMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney