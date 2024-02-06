‘Bizarre’ finished basement takes center stage for a reason in this home for sale

Feeling whimsical about your high school theater days? Well, this residence for sale in New Berlin, Wisconsin, has you covered.

This 2,514-square-foot home — listed for $424,000 — is filled with fun and interesting Broadway surprises around every corner.





Interior

“Lights...Camera...ACTION! Owned and lovingly cared for by an esteemed theater-enthusiast, this custom designed, award winning three bed/2.5 bath Ranch is on the market for the first time EVER!” the listing on Zillow.com says.

Living room

“Built in 1969 as Kilp’s ‘Diversion House.’ Immerse yourself in a space where creativity takes center stage, featuring versatile rooms perfect for both relaxation and dramatic flair.”

Basement

Photos show that the entire house is filled to the brim with theater decor (see if you can spot the “Les Miserables” framed poster) along with bright splashes of color. But the basement is the star in this estate, clearly.

Basement

“Be the ultimate host with entertainment space galore! One of a kind Finished Basement with theater area, stage, bar and 2 dens,” the listing highlights.

Basement

Other features include:

Small pond

Epic landscaping

Backyard

Versatile rooms

Tiled flooring

The home was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and X account that showcases unique homes on the real estate market all over the country, and people were intrigued.

Basement

“I bet they throw some fun parties! I love the bar/theater room!” one person said on Facebook.

“There’s quite a few interesting things going on in those rooms so I don’t actually hate it. I appreciate a home owner who is dedicated to making their space just for them,” someone expressed.

Basement bar area

“A couple of rooms are too much for my eyes, but there are some cool things in there too,” another agreed.

Basement

“This is the home of an interesting person who lived their best life,” one person said.

Bathroom

“New Berlin has weirdly high density of homes with bizarre themed interiors,” one person on X, formally Twitter, pointed out.

“BRB, buying this glorious home,” another gushed.

Interior

“This is exactly what I’d do with my basement if I had a house,” someone noted.

New Berlin is about 15 miles southwest of downtown Milwaukee.

