What is this bizarre, hairy, ‘globster’ found on Oregon shore? Experts have an answer

Merica Lynn and her boyfriend, Adoni Tegner, visit the dunes of Florence Oregon often. So often, that Tegner has a normal route for his ATV.

But on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Tegner noticed something strange while riding his usual trail, Lynn told McClatchy News.

At first, Tegner thought he spotted a car in need of help, so he drove his ATV down the shore. That’s when he realized: it wasn’t a car; it was a creature the size of a car, accompanied by a foul odor.

Tegner rode back to Lynn and tried to explain what he saw.

“Babe, I found a sea monster,” he said, according to Lynn.

The two jumped on the ATV and zoomed back to the shore.

The first thing Lynn noticed?

“It smelled kind of like sea lion,” Lynn said. “But worse.”

Lynn’s attention quickly shifted from the odor to something more perplexing, though. The creature was evenly coated in what appeared to be thick, white hair.

In a video she shared on Facebook, Lynn is seen poking the creature with her foot. Her boots leave dents in the dense, saturated layer of gray-ish white something.

“Any Guesses on what this is???” she wrote with the post.

“WTH is that???” one user commented.

“You need to investigate further,” another said.

A few commenters suggested that the creature is a “globster.” And no, that isn’t another word for sea monster.

Globsters are “a huge, smelly mass of marine flesh found on beaches,” according to Live Science.

In this case, the globster is what remains of a whale, Jim Rice, stranding program manager at Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, determined, a spokesperson for the institute told McClatchy News.

“What looks like hair is the decomposing remains of other body tissues: muscle, nerves, tendons etc. I would estimate that this one has been dead for several months,” Rice told KOIN.

Despite Rice’s diagnosis, Lynn is still skeptical.

“We saw what looked like it might have been a ribcage, but it almost looked like it had tentacles,” Lynn said. “A few whales have washed up on the shores nearby and stayed there for weeks. We never watched them grow hair or look quite like this.”

Story continues

Florence is about 340 miles southwest of Seattle.

