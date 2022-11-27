Bizarre scene in Puyallup: police arrest 1 for vehicular homicide, DUI early Sunday

A 32-year-old Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence following an early morning wreck in Puyallup, according to police.

About 2:10 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 2200 block of South Meridian after the Tacoma man, who called 911, reported that he had crashed into a vehicle parked in the middle of the road. He also discovered an unresponsive man lying on the ground next to his car.

The Tacoma man tried to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene, according to police.

Police later determined that the Tacoma man hit the other man with his vehicle, although they aren’t sure why the unidentified man’s vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road or why he had exited it.

A 32-year-old woman also occupied the car that had stopped in the road. She suffered a minor injury and was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Puyallup Police Department’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.