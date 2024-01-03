An odd chain of events led to a power outage in downtown Wichita Falls late Wednesday morning.

Oncor spokesman Gordon Drake said a fiber optics crew was laying a line across some railroad tracks near Old Iowa Park Road and North Broadway. The line wasn't high enough and was struck by a freight train.

A Wichita County Deputy bars entry to the courthouse during a power outage Wednesday that affected parts of downtown.

Drake said the impact knocked the cable into a power line and the lights went out for about 750 customers in the area, including the Wichita County Courthouse.

Drake said no one was injured in the incident and power was restored to most customers by noon.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Bizarre sequence of events lead to power outage downtown