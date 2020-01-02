Here are all the bizarre theories surrounding Carlos Ghosn's international bail-jumping escapade

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

The escape of Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon has captured the world's attention.

But how, exactly, the former auto executive disappeared under intense surveillance, remains the source of much mystery.

Theories have ranged from a musical instrument case to forged passports and help from Turkey. Here's what we know so far.

In just over a year, Carlos Ghosn went from superstar automotive executive to international fugitive, and the story of his mysterious escape from Japan has captivated the world's attention.

From musical instrument cases, to paid-off airport employees, and a forged passport, the stunt has no shortage of paths for digital sleuths to investigate.

Lebanese officials have said, according to Reuters, that the 65-year-old entered the country legally. How he got there, however, is another question. Ghosn wasn't required to wear an ankle bracelet, like many house-arrest subjects are required.

Despite that, he was under near-constant surveillance by authorities who undoubtedly watched his every move, making his flight all the more gripping of a tale. Here are the theories of Ghosn's escape, and how well they're backed up by what we know so far:

A months-long caper

Carlos Ghosn in Beirut, Lebanon house More

REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Ghosn hired "private security operatives" to smuggle him out of Japan, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the escape.

It's a move that would have taken months to plan and execute, The Wall Street Journal reported, confirming some of the FT's story. The complex nature of the escape is also the very reason Ghosn was not allowed contact with his wife, who the paper said played a large role in his flight.

In a statement released Thursday, Ghosn denied these reports.

"There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan," he said through a representative.

"All such speculation is inaccurate and false. I alone arranged for my departure. My family had no role whatsoever."

A musical instrument case

A Japanese prosecutor carries bags as he leaves the residence of former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo on January 2, 2020, after Ghosn fled Japan to avoid a trial. - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon to avoid a Japanese trial, had a second French passport, a source said on January 2, as authorities raided his Tokyo residence as part of a probe into the embarrassing security lapse. (Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images) More

Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

Ghosn's getaway likely began at his Tokyo home, where he was staying following a release from jail in April. Conditions of his $4.6 million bail said he was to maintain a "registered domestic address" in Japan. There were also restrictions on his travel and communications.

The Lebanese TV channel MTV, which cited no sources, said Ghosn fled the flat in a musical instrument case that was used by a band playing a holiday party at his home in the days before his escape. As the Georgian ensemble packed up, the news station said, Ghosn slipped into a large case.

However, people close to Ghosn denied the musical instrument theory, the Financial Times reported.

Turkish assistance

Carlos Ghosn billboard Beirut Lebanon More