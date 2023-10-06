‘Bizarre & unusual’: Lake County man accused of breaking into jail

Deputies in Lake County said a man was arrested after he forced his way into the Lake County Jail on Thursday night.

Officials said 41-year-old Michael Ray Few entered the public lobby of the jail around 9 p.m. Thursday and could be seen on security cameras acting as though he was trying to hide from someone.

Deputies said Few was acting “erratic and suspicious” as he moved a metal detector and climbed through a small opening leading into the jail’s X-ray machine in order to bypass a secured door.

According to a report, Few then knocked over and damaged computer monitors before entering another lobby that the public does not have access to.

Detention officers then confronted Few, at which time he charged at them and was tackled, officers said.

Lake County deputies said the entire incident was “bizarre and unusual.”

Deputies said as they were arresting Few they found a meth pipe in his pants pocket.

According to a report, Few is being charged with burglarizing an occupied structure, felony criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer, and introduction of contraband into a secured facility.

