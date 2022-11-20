BizTips from SCORE: Making the most of Small Business Saturday 2022

Small Business Saturday, created by American Express, falls on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving each year.

In 2010, the day that celebrates and promotes small businesses was promoted by American Express through a nationwide radio and television advertising program. Small Business Saturday (SBS) was created to help small businesses gain exposure and inspire consumers to shop within their own communities during the holiday season. Retailers reported that in 2021 SBS sales total $23 billion. It has been and is a great start to the holiday shopping season. Consider the following best practices from those that have succeeded in preparing for this focused Saturday of shopping.

Give yourself a digital makeover. Check your website, social media accounts, and review sites to make sure all online information about your small business is accurate and up to date. Focus on what you offer, where you’re located, and how customers can connect with you. Promote Small Business Saturday deals and share how you’re preparing your store. Use hashtag #ShopSmall on your social media posts to join the overall conversation. Encourage shoppers to snap a selfie and tag your business. This can increase the reach of your posts, potentially reaching new customers.

Don't forget email marketing: Constant Contact reminds us that email marketing is a tool that helps small businesses reach both customers and prospects, directly through their inboxes. When people opt-in to your mailing list offer, they’re demonstrating interest in what your business has to offer and are interested in supporting your business. Utilize one of the “Small Business Saturday” email templates in Constant Contact to encourage shopping locally and let people know why shopping small is important for your community. You can include a special offer or exclusive content to promote Small Business Saturday. Let your email readers know where they can shop locally on Small Business Saturday.

It takes repetition to gain awareness. Constant Contact recommends using a series of 3 emails to remind people to shop with you. This time of year is busy, so these emails are a great way to remind people of you and get them to take action to support your business:

· Email 1: Send an announcement email as soon as possible. Let customers know that Small Business Saturday is coming up on Nov. 26 and why they should shop locally. Include the details about your offer.

· Email 2: Send a reminder email a week before. Remind customers of the deadline and your offer, so they don’t forget.

· Email 3: A day or two before Small Business Saturday, send a last-chance email, so customers don’t forget to shop with you and use your offer.

Partner with nearby businesses. Pool your resources to buy advertising promoting the neighborhood as a shopping destination or team up with other businesses on in-store promotions. For example, if someone has breakfast at one location, tell them about the great deal on pizza at the shop across the street. Organize a Small Business Saturday kick-off with food, drinks, and promotional items to draw shoppers to the neighborhood. Consider special discounts or free offerings for loyal customers. Set up an in-store activity that demonstrates your products or services

Don’t forget to tell your regular customers about Small Business Saturday. Put a sign in your shop and flyers in bags reminding folks to come back the Saturday after Thanksgiving for special deals. Offer doorbusters. Chain stores know a great way to drive shoppers to their stores is by offering exclusive deals at different times of the day. There’s no reason small businesses can’t do the same thing.

If you own a restaurant you can place a tent card on each table so that diners will be reminded that a gift card for breakfast or lunch can be acquired before they leave. It might have a value of $20, but on SBS you get an additional $4.00 as a bonus for SBS shopping.

Stay open longer. Small Business Saturday will most likely be your busiest day of the year. Extending your hours by opening earlier and closing later could have a big impact on sales.

Track success. Take a few moments after Small Business Saturday to analyze what worked and what didn’t. This could help shape your strategy for next year.

In summary:

Do something special to attract buyers by getting the word out using a variety of communication tools — traditional, digital and word of mouth.

Treat SBS as the beginning of the year with merchandise, staff training and promotion.

Offer promotions and specials with products that appeal to the giving part of the buying year.

Fine-tune your digital footprint — your website, your social media campaign and email marketing.

Partner up with other businesses in your community to make SBS and neighborhood events.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod and the Islands. www.capecod.score.org, 508-775-4884, capecodscore@scorevolunteer.org. Sources: How to Make the Most of SBS, Kiely Kuligowski, Business News Daily, 8/23/22. 10 Tips for Small Business Saturday Success, Paul Lester, SBA News and Views, 11/18/19. Constant Contact, Jake Link, Jake’s Website.

Get the Cape Cod news that matters delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our free newsletters.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Small Business Saturday on Cape Cod a time to inspire customer loyalty