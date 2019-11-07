Björn Borg (STO:BORG) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Björn Borg AB (publ) (STO:BORG) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Björn Borg Carry?

As you can see below, Björn Borg had kr150.0m of debt at June 2019, down from kr171.7m a year prior. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Healthy Is Björn Borg's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Björn Borg had liabilities of kr165.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr282.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr2.17m as well as receivables valued at kr134.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr311.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Björn Borg has a market capitalization of kr558.3m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Björn Borg's net debt of 1.7 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.7 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. It is well worth noting that Björn Borg's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 67% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Björn Borg will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Björn Borg recorded free cash flow worth 63% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.