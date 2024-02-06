BJ's Wholesale Club announces opening date for newest Middle Tennessee store

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its new 100,000-square-foot store in Goodlettsville on Friday, Feb. 16, according to an announcement by the company.

The store is located at 800 Rivergate Parkway in the Davidson County portion of Goodlettsville in the RiverGate Mall area. BJ's Wholesale Club is for members who register in a similar concept to Costco and Sam's Club.

“BJ’s Wholesale will be a remarkable addition to the commerce of the City of Goodlettsville," Goodlettsville City Manager Tim Ellis said. "The BJ’s Wholesale recruitment, planning and construction is actually a project that has been going on for the past four years, and for it to finally reach fruition is a remarkable thing for our community.”

BJ's Wholesale Club opened two new locations in Middle Tennessee in 2023, one in La Vergne in mid-June and another in Mount Juliet later in the year.

The Goodlettsville store will be the 244th BJ's Wholesale Club nationwide.

BJ's will also have its onsite gas station, which will open this spring.

