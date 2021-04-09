BJ's Wholesale Club CEO Lee Delaney dies unexpectedly

FILE PHOTO: A line of shoppers wait to enter BJ's Wholesale Club market at the Palisades Center shopping mall in West Nyack
·1 min read

(Reuters) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Lee Delaney, 49, had died unexpectedly due to presumed natural causes.

Bob Eddy, who has been the company's finance chief since 2011, will take over as CEO on an interim basis, the wholesale retailer said.

Delaney, a former Bain Capital partner, took over as BJ's CEO in early 2020, guiding it through the COVID-19 crisis and supply challenges driven by consumers stockpiling everything from cleaning supplies and toilet paper to fresh meat.

BJ's stock had more than doubled during Delaney's time at the helm, with the company consistently beating quarterly sales estimates through the last year.

The company's shares fell about 1.3% to $44.21 in morning trade.

"We expect to announce permanent changes to our leadership within a reasonably short timeframe," Executive Chairman Christopher Baldwin said.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted

    (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc warehouse employees in Alabama were on track to reject unionization by a 2-1 margin with almost half the votes counted in an election seen as a potential turning point for organized labor. Of the 3,215 ballots received, workers so far voted 1,100-463 against forming a union at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. The vote count will resume at 8:30 a.m. CT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

  • Amazon Prime Day will reportedly be in June instead of July to give the company a second-quarter boost

    The pandemic forced Amazon to delay its biggest shopping event multiple times in 2020, from July to October, due to logistical challenges.

  • Investing Recommendations and Stock Picks From Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and Other Top Banks

    Thanks to tax refunds and stimulus checks, many Americans are flush with cash and ready to put some dollars behind those financial resolutions they made way back on January 1. With a universe of...

  • 3 FAANG Stock Laggards Look For A Return To Highs

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have been lagging their FAANG counterparts. After retracing 18%, 21% and 17%, respectively, from all-time highs, none of the stocks has made a run at an all-time high, as is the case with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). This could change, however, as the Nasdaq 100 has had a bullish seven trading sessions and looks to be working its way back toward the all-time high of 13,909.80 it made on Feb. 16. The Amazon Chart: On Thursday, Amazon broke above the bullish descending channel it had been trading in since Sept. 2, 2020. On April 1, the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) crossed above the 21-day EMA, which is bullish, and Amazon’s stock has been trading above both commonly followed EMAs ever since. Although it appears somewhat extended from the EMAs on the daily chart — meaning it may need some daily consolidation so the EMAs can catch up to Amazon’s price — the stock looks to be headed towards it next resistance level of around $3,342. If Amazon’s stock can rise above the next resistance level, it could make its way back toward its all-time high of $3,552.25. The Apple Chart: On Wednesday, Apple’s stock broke above its resistance level of $127.28 after getting follow-through from a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. It is trading above both the eight-day and 21-day EMAs, which crossed back on April 5 but like Amazon’s stock, it is extended from the EMAs and may need consolidation before a stronger push to the upside. If Apple’s stock can maintain its upward trajectory, it should reach the gap on the chart in the $332 range. The Netflix Chart: On April 1, Netflix’s stock broke bullish from the descending channel it had been trading in since Jan. 20, when the eight-day EMA and 21-day EMA crossed. Like both Amazon and Apple’s stock, it is currently extended from the EMAs, and on Thursday afternoon Netflix’s stock had difficulty getting over a resistance level of $557.39. If Netflix can push up over that resistance level, there is not a lot of further resistance in its way until it reaches its previous all-time high of $593.95. Related Link: Netflix Snags US Streaming Rights For Sony Pictures AMZN, AAPL, NFLX Price Action: Shares of Amazon were trading 0.64% higher at $3,300.26 ahead of the close Thursday. Apple shares were up 1.81% at $130.21. Netflix shares were gaining 1.2% at $553.58. Photo courtesy of Amazon. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTilray's Stock Just Lost A Key Level, But There May Still Be HopeOptions Traders Load Square Calls After Chart Breaks Bullish© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Naked Brands jumps after disclosing Ault Global 6.4% stake

    Naked Brands Group shares traded higher in early trading on Friday after the company disclosed that Ault Global holds more than 41.1 million shares — or 6.4% — of its equity.

  • BJ’s Wholesale CEO Lee Delaney has passed away: company

    On Friday, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that Lee Delaney, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, passed away unexpectedly.

  • Nike, fresh from 'Satan shoes' win, eyes 'much weaker' trademark battle vs the Post Office

    Nike's slam dunk against MSCHF may not turn out as favorably against the U.S. Postal Service.

  • This hazard map shows how much of St. Vincent is in danger from the volcano eruption

    Local emergency services shared a graphic on Facebook showing what parts of the 133 square-mile island were at risk of damage from the eruption.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Twilight' over 12 years later

    From Robert Pattinson to Kristen Stewart, here's what the stars of the iconic vampire teen movie look like now and what they've been up to.

  • Tesla just hiked the prices of its most popular cars - here's how much each model will set you back

    Tesla tends to change its prices pretty regularly. Here's how much one of its electric cars will set you back today.

  • Analysis: Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

    Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support proxy fighters who seized a swathe of the eastern Donbass region in 2014. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and says it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended 16 airlines to ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • Buckingham Palace announces death of Prince Philip

    The palace officially announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death with a notice outside the palace."It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said."The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, the statement said.

  • Turkey says it was following EU protocol when it left the bloc's female leader standing at a meeting

    Video showed President Erdoğan and European Council President Michel settling in chairs while Ursula von der Leyen was left standing.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Inevitably Blames Harry and Meghan for Prince Philip’s Death

    Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday’s show: “There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that.”Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The incredible life of Prince Philip, who is dead at 99

    From a career in the Royal Navy to his life standing by his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip had an incredible life.

  • Trump officials gloated about pressuring the CDC to edit its COVID-19 reports: 'Yippee!!!'

    A congressional investigation found that Trump officials had been "overruling and bullying scientists," per The Washington Post.

  • Under pressure over Xinjiang, China takes aim at overseas Uighurs, academics

    At a crowded press event on Friday in Beijing, Chinese officials aired a video of a thin Uighur man with a shaved head, wearing an oversized uniform and speaking directly to the camera. "I will try my best to change myself and receive the leniency of the party and the government," says the man, Erkin Tursun, a former TV producer who, the officials said, is serving a 20-year sentence in Xinjiang on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred, ethnic discrimination and covering up crimes". Tursun, almost unrecognisable from photos shared online before his 2018 arrest, is addressing his son, who now lives abroad and has publicly advocated against Tursun's detention, which he says is arbitrary.