BJ's Wholesale Club is opening soon at Oakdale Commons: Timeline, membership details

Fans of BJ's Wholesale Club will not have long to wait, as the long-awaited Johnson City location has an opening date at the Oakdale Commons.

In a press release sent out by BJ's, the company announced the Oakdale Commons store, the 48th BJ's location in New York, will open Friday, Jan. 26.

What is BJ's Wholesale Club?

BJ's Wholesale Club is a membership-only store which offers bulk items at discounted prices. The BJ's opening at Oakdale Commons will also feature an accompanying gas station, BJ's Gas.

According to the press release, BJ's is partnering with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, and will be donating unsold produce, meat, dairy and other items every week to help Southern Tier families.

Members at the Johnson City BJ's will have access to classic in-store shopping, as well as pickup and curbside pickup options. Members will also have access to same-day delivery and standard deliveries through the BJ's website.

How to join BJ's membership

A founding member offer is available for those who sign up before the opening date, which costs $35 for a 1-year membership, with a $10 reward for every $100 spent during the first 90 days.

An $80 membership option secures the Club+ Card, which will earn customers an additional five cents per gallon discount at BJ's gas, and 2% back in rewards on most purchases.

