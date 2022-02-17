BK Gang Rapped About $24M COVID Unemployment Scam, Feds Say

BROOKLYN, NY — Brooklyn gang members busted for stealing COVID unemployment money this week released a music video bragging about their $24 million scheme, according to prosecutors.

“It was me and Porter, we was huggin’ the block," sang Woo gang members in a "Trappin" video, referring to one of the leaders' nicknames."Unemployment got us workin’ a lot."

The music video, uploaded to YouTube last year, includes five of 11 gang members or associates who were charged this week in the scam, which unfolded from the early days of the pandemic up until October of 2021, according to prosecutors.

The gang members managed to rake in $4.3 million in unemployment benefits meant for those suffering during the coronavirus pandemic and tried to get another $20 million by stealing more than 800 identities of people across the country, prosecutors said.

Throughout the scheme, the men bragged about their money on social media, flashing gang signs and posing in front of luxury cars, prosecutors said.

“As alleged, the defendants conspired to steal millions of dollars in pandemic- related unemployment assistance and then brazenly flaunted the proceeds of their crimes on social media,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said. “These government programs are designed to provide financial assistance to those who are most in need during an unprecedented pandemic. This Office and its law enforcement partners will vigorously prosecute gang members and anyone else who exploits the pandemic and steals from taxpayer-funded programs."

(U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York Complaint.)

Investigators tracked down the fraudsters by searching email addresses or Brooklyn addresses used in the unemployment applications, many of which were the personal addresses of the gang members, according to court documents.



Law enforcement also caught the gang members using bank cards for the unemployment accounts in ATM photos, including several at East New York's Gateway Shopping Center, documents show.

At least three times, authorities found the physical bank cards when pulling the gang members over in unrelated traffic stops, records show. In one stop, Tyler Clarke, who lives in Florida, was stopped in Miami and ended up crashing into a cop car when trying to switch seats with his passenger, documents show.

Clarke is one of two of the men charged this week who are not from Brooklyn. All but one of the men were arrested Thursday, prosecutors said.

The arrests are the second time in the last few years that authorities have busted members of the Woo gang, which is based largely in Brownsville and Canarsie, according to court documents and the past arrests. In early 2020, 34 members of the gang were charged in connection with several shootings in the borough.

Here are details about those charged Thursday:

ROMEAN BROWN Age: 23

Los Angeles, California

TYREK CLARKE Age: 21

Miami, Florida

KENNITH DESIR Age: 20

Brooklyn, New York

STEPHAN DORMINVIL Age: 21

Brooklyn, New York

KAI HEYWARD Age: 22

Brooklyn, New York

KEITH JAMES Age: 20

Brooklyn, New York

ONEAL MARKS Age: 20

Brooklyn, New York

JAHRIAH OLIVIERRE Age: 22

Brooklyn, New York

CHRISTOPHER JEAN PIERRE Age: 21

Brooklyn, New York

ROLEEKE SMITH Age: 20

Brooklyn, New York

CHRISTOPHER TOPEY Age: 21

Brooklyn, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 22-MJ-169





This article originally appeared on the Brownsville-East New York Patch