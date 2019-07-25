Should BKS Bank AG (VIE:BKS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Could BKS Bank AG (VIE:BKS) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

A 1.4% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests BKS Bank has some staying power. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying BKS Bank for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on BKS Bank!

WBAG:BKS Historical Dividend Yield, July 25th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. BKS Bank paid out 12% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

Consider getting our latest analysis on BKS Bank's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. BKS Bank has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was €0.25 in 2009, compared to €0.23 last year. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period.

A shrinking dividend over a ten-year period is not ideal, and we'd be concerned about investing in a dividend stock that lacks a solid record of growing dividends per share.

Dividend Growth Potential

Dividend payments have been consistent over the past few years, but we should always check if earnings per share (EPS) are growing, as this will help maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. Earnings have grown at around 8.9% a year for the past five years, which is better than seeing them shrink! A low payout ratio and strong historical earnings growth suggests BKS Bank has been effectively reinvesting in its business. We think this generally bodes well for its dividend prospects.

We'd also point out that BKS Bank issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Regularly issuing new shares can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that BKS Bank's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. Firstly, we like that BKS Bank has a low and conservative payout ratio. It hasn't demonstrated a strong ability to grow earnings per share, but we like that the dividend payments have been fairly consistent. Overall, we think there are a lot of positives to BKS Bank from a dividend perspective.

You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in BKS Bank stock.