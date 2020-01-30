Is BKW AG's (VTX:BKW) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

In 2013 Suzanne Thoma was appointed CEO of BKW AG (VTX:BKW). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for BKW

How Does Suzanne Thoma's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, BKW AG has a market capitalization of CHF4.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF2.0m over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CHF780k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CHF3.9b to CHF12b. The median total CEO compensation was CHF2.0m.

That means Suzanne Thoma receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at BKW, below.

SWX:BKW CEO Compensation, January 30th 2020 More

Is BKW AG Growing?

Over the last three years BKW AG has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 14% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 10% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. There's no doubt that the silver lining is that revenue is up. But it isn't sufficiently fast growth to overlook the fact that earnings per share has gone backwards over three years. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has BKW AG Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 91%, over three years, would leave most BKW AG shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Suzanne Thoma is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We're not seeing great strides in earnings per share, but the company has clearly pleased some investors, given the returns over the last three years. So we doubt many are complaining about the fairly normal CEO pay. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling BKW (free visualization of insider trades).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.