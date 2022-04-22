Blac Chyna admits on stand she has no personal bank account, no texts, and hasn't filed taxes since 2018.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020 in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

The grilling gets tough on day two of Blac Chyna's cross-examination by a lawyer for the Kardashian-Jenners.

Chyna was cornered into admitting she has no bank account and no saved texts with ex Rob Kardashian.

Chyna also revealed she hasn't filed her taxes since 2018.

Blac Chyna is having a hard time keeping up with the Kardashians' lawyer.

On her second day of cross-examination Thursday in her $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Chyna was grilled hard on dates, contracts, and her history of violent entanglements.

Along the way, she was cornered into admitting she hasn't filed taxes in three years.

More significantly to her case, jurors learned that on Feb. 21, 2017, she may have voluntarily signed away her right to fight the cancellation of her "KUWTK" spinoff series, "Rob & Chyna" — and in exchange for just $100,000.

Just what ended the series — a Kardashian family vendetta, as Chyna claims, or the real-life breakup of its fractious stars, Chyna and Rob Kardashian — is a key issue in the case.

She is suing matriarch Kris Jenner and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, accusing them of forcing the cancellation of her series and depriving her of a lucrative reality TV career. Thursday marked day four of the trial.

But whatever the series' cause of death, Chyna's signature may have given the E! Network every right to end the show when and how they did, four episodes into shooting the second season. Confronted about the document on Thursday, Chyna was left telling jurors she could not remember seeing or signing it.

"Are you with me?" Kardashian-Jenner family lawyer Michael G. Rhodes asked Chyna at one point, delving deep into five-year-old contract verbiage as the day-long testimony dragged on.

"No, I am not with you," Chyna answered from the witness stand, her voice icy, as Kardashian mom Kris Jenner sat watching in the audience, alongside daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

The exotic dancer-turned-spurned reality show actor is trying to convince a Los Angeles jury that the Kardashian-Jenner family killed the 2016 "Rob & Chyna" spinoff by trash-talking her to E! Network executives.

Kris Jenner went so far as to call Chyna "stupid" and "ghetto" in December 2016 messages to the E! bigs, Chyna's lawyer told jurors in opening statements.

But Chyna admitted under Rhodes' questioning Thursday that it was her signature on a February 21, 2017, agreement with the E! Network. The agreement, drawn up as Chyna and Rob Kardashian continued to lash out at each other in public — gave the network five additional months to decide if the second season would live or die.

The agreement paid Chyna a $100,000 kill fee upon the series' demise. The same agreement paid her a $370,000 flat fee for the four episodes that were shot and for any additional appearances on KUWTK.

"I got the money and did the work," Chyna conceded to the jury, though she added that a prior lawyer had kept her in the dark about the agreement, which she said she had no clear memory of actually signing.

Rhodes also asked Chyna about her claim that the mid-season cancellation has cost her tens of millions in future income.

Did she have any bank accounts or recent tax statements of her own, to demonstrate her current financial status, Rhodes asked.

"I don't have any personal bank accounts," Chyna answered.

"Isn't it a fact that you produced no text messages for this case?" Rhodes asked.

"Yeah," Chyna answered.

She sounded irritated as she suggested he just have Rob Kardashian take the stand if he wants to find their texts.

"Just go through his phone," she told the lawyer. "It's not that hard."

Exactly when Chyna, 33 — given name Angela White — split from Kardashian, 35, the family's only son, is also a point of contention.

Chyna is insisting at trial that they remained a couple even after Dec. 15, 2016, when she moved out of Kylie Jenner's house, in Hidden Hills, California, where the two had been staying.

They'd had a fight the night before — complete with a brandished gun — while celebrating E! Network's greenlighting of that second season, she has testified.

But Chyna can't keep her breakup dates straight, Rhodes implied Thursday.

First — in paperwork from the restraining order she sought after their "revenge porn" scandal — Chyna said they broke up in May 2017, the lawyer noted.

Then — in a later-dropped lawsuit that accused Rob Kardashian of domestic abuse, Chyna had said they broke up in December 2016, Rhodes said.

Now, she's back to saying they broke up in May 2017, Rhodes noted during questioning.

"I made a mistake," Chyna insisted on the stand Thursday, of the 2016 date. "I should have reworded."

Jurors have also gotten an earful about the former couple's ups and downs.

In testimony Wednesday, Chyna had admitted she grabbed Rob Kardashian's unloaded gun from a nightstand and pointed it at him, warning, "If you ever leave me ..." as he FaceTimed with his pals. Chyna also admits to wrapping Rob Kardashian's iPhone charging cord around his neck that night.

She'd been justifiably angry over his jealous accusations, Chyna told jurors Wednesday, insisting, they were being "silly" with each other when she grabbed the gun and the charging cord.

"I smashed a gingerbread house, because I was really upset," by Rob Kardashian's jealous accusations, she told jurors. "Then I damaged a TV."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

