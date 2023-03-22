Blac Chyna Dissolved All Of Her Facial Fillers, And The Results Are Dramatic

The Telegraph

How old is too old to get married for the fifth time? It’s perhaps not a question you’ll ever consider, unless you’re Rupert Murdoch, in which case the answer is apparently not 92. This week, in a twist better than anything the writers of Succession could offer, the media mogul revealed he had proposed to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former San Francisco police chaplain. The engagement comes less than a year after his divorce from Jerry Hall and six months after the happy couple met (at Morag