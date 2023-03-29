Blac Chyna Explained What Happened After She Got Her Butt Augmentation Reversed

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersAbout a year ago, Miley Cyrus released Attention: Miley Live, an album recorded during her performance at 2022’s Super Bowl Music Fest. She promoted the project—a sprawling collection of her greatest hits and most popular covers, dating back to her teenybopper days on Disney Channel—with the desperate hashtag #INEEDATTENTION, which immediately managed to capture mine. Soon, I would listen to her shout those very words on the previously