Reuters

A new generation of electric vehicle (EV) batteries that hold more energy, achieve longer driving range and charge more quickly should begin reaching customers by mid-decade, powered by new silicon-based electrodes that are slated to go into production next year in central Washington state. Two startup companies, Group14 Technologies and Sila Nanotechnologies, are focused on new applications for silicon, an abundant element that is being developed as a supplement or replacement for graphite in battery anodes. Seven-year-old Group14 said on Tuesday that it has begun constructing a commercial-grade facility in Moses Lake for its SCC55 silicon-carbon powder.