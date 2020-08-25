Black activist shot in rural Pennsylvania while marching to DC

At least one person was wounded in rural Pennsylvania when a group of civil-rights activists were shot at while marching from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. — a terrifying scene that was partially caught on a Facebook Live video late Monday night.

The footage shows two men coming out of a house in Bedford County, with one of them holding what appeared to be a rifle before several shots could be heard. At least one of the shots struck a Black man who then rushed to a car with blood all over his head.

“I got shot in the face,” he was heard telling his friends from the backseat of the vehicle, according to a video live-streamed by one of the march’s organizers, Frank “Nitty” Sensabaugh.

The victim was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.