Black Airbnb guest shot by neighbor while walking to grocery store, officials say

A California man has been charged with felony assault after shooting a Black man renting a nearby Airbnb property as he walked to a grocery store, in what prosecutors called an “unprovoked attack.”

Mark Waters, 66, was charged felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Friday, two months after the Oct. 2 shooting in San Jose.

Further charges may come as law enforcement is investigating potential hate crime allegations.

The 21-year-old victim had left his Airbnb to walk to a nearby grocery store on the night of the shooting, prosecutors said. He was unarmed.

When he crossed the street, he saw Waters exit a home and “quickly approach him while holding a black handgun,” the district attorney’s office said.

The victim attempted to run to safety, but Waters, described as white by prosecutors, fired a single gunshot as his back was turned. As a result the victim suffered “serious injures” to his leg.

Police responded to the scene and rendered first aid to the victim. Video footage of the shooting was also obtained from a nearby neighbor, prosecutors said.

Waters’ home was searched and multiple firearms were seized, prosecutors said.

He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail and will be arraigned Monday in San Jose.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen condemned the shooting saying, “Everyone should be safe walking to the store.”

“We will not tolerate such senseless and violent acts in this county. We wish the victim a speedy recovery and will make sure he receives justice for this brutal assault,” Rosen added.

NBC News has reached out to the San Jose Police Department and an attorney listed for Waters for comment.

An Airbnb spokesperson said Monday, “We condemn this vicious and unprovoked attack."

"We thank the San Jose Police Department as well as the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for their work to hold the perpetrator accountable and to send a message that hate crimes have no place in our society,” Airbnb's statement said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com