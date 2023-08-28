Black Alabama neighborhood vandalized, police investigating possible hate crime

Otis Ramos, who is Black, said he hopes police take the incident seriously, noting that law enforcement arrived around three hours after being called.

Police in Alabama are investigating a possible hate crime after at least five families discovered racist epithets and swastikas spray-painted on the exterior of their homes and cars.

Otis Ramos reported seeing the vandalism on his home and vehicle in Montgomery’s predominately Black Dannelly Pines neighborhood at around 3 or 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

He said the perpetrator also shattered the glass to his children’s bedroom.

State Rep. Phillip Ensler expressed support for the Dannelly Pines community following a recent string of vandalism and said the culprit must be held accountable. (Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser)

Ramos discovered that neighbors of four other homes on Richardson Road, where he lives with his wife and children, and others around the community, had also uncovered racist epithets and swastikas on their residences and cars, the Advertiser reported.

Maj. Saba Coleman, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department, stated on Sunday that detectives are looking into the damage as a hate crime and “will complete a thorough report with all pertinent facts for presentation to our federal partners.”

State Rep. Phillip Ensler expressed his support for the community and appreciation for law enforcement’s prompt and comprehensive investigation, saying the culprit must be held accountable.

“I am enraged by the white supremacist, racist images and words spray painted on personal, private property of residents in the Dannelly Pines area of Montgomery,” Ensler wrote on Facebook. “I unequivocally stand against all crimes, acts, words, and displays of hate. I recognize the pain and anger this is causing so many in our community, and I stand with them.”

Ramos said he hopes police take the incident seriously, noting that law enforcement arrived around three hours after being called. His wife, Katrice, claimed the lengthy police response time made her uneasy.

A Montgomery Police Department spokesperson said police arrived around 6:40 a.m., the Advertiser reported.

Ramos asserted that the community will overcome the vandalism incident together.

“We going through something right now, and not only are we going through something but a couple of our neighbors are going through something with us in 2023,” said Ramos, The Advertiser reported. “It’s like you wouldn’t expect it, but being Black you kind of understand, ‘OK, well you don’t expect it, but you expect it.’ (At) the end of the day … what’s going to be done about it?”

