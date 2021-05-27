Black Alabaman gets death threats and intimidation from KKK as she fights to remove a Confederate statue

Ever since Camille Bennett started her campaign to relocate a Confederate statue from outside the county courthouse in her hometown of Florence, Alabama, she has seen it all: threats, violent online messages and intimidation attempts.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • London police arrest five men in connection to shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

    London Metropolitan Police arrested five men in connection with the shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, according to a police statement.The state of play: A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicions of having a weapon, as well as for possession of class A drugs with intent to distribute. Three men were arrested on suspicions of "affray" — fighting in a public space — and for possessing class B drugs with intent to supply. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A fifth man was arrested following a vehicular car chase on suspicion of affray and for failing to stop for police.What they're saying: "While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made," Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said. "However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police," he added.Catch up quick: Johnson, a mother of three, was shot in the head on Sunday and is in critical condition. Police said there is no evidence that the shooting was related to her activism, BBC reports.A friend of Johnson's told the BBC that she believes the event was a result of a disagreement between "rival gangs."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Twitter says its concerned with India intimidation, requests 3 more months to comply with new IT rules

    Twitter called the recent visit by police to its Indian offices a form of intimidation and said it was concerned by some of the requirements in New Delhi’s new IT rules. Speaking for the first time since a special squad of Delhi police made a surprise visit to two of its offices on Monday, Twitter said it is “concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve.” The company also said that it joins many organizations in India and around the world that have “concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules.”

  • Senate hits snag on vote for Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission

    The Senate pushed action into Friday on a bill to create an independent commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters. Republicans still plan to block the measure using the filibuster, but snags on another, unrelated bill forced delays that prevented the Senate from taking a procedural vote as planned on Thursday. There were no signs GOP opposition had relented, even as the family of a Capitol Police officer who collapsed and died after the siege and other officers who battled rioters asked them to support the commission.

  • Big cheese no more: UK drug dealer caught out by cheese pic

    A drug dealer in the English city of Liverpool thought he was the big cheese — until police got all the evidence they needed to arrest him from a picture he shared of himself holding a small block of creamy Stilton. Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and ketamine and transferring criminal property. Stewart was arrested after he posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, via his handle “Toffeeforce.”

  • Top Republicans Denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Reprehensible’ Holocaust-Vaccine Comparison

    "Once again an outrageous and reprehensible comment," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN — though Greene said others were "twisting my words"

  • Angela Merkel's successor under fire for giving Turkish religious group a say over school textbooks

    One of the main contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany has come under fire over a decision to allow a controversial Turkish Islamic association a say in the content of German school textbooks. Armin Laschet, who is running as chancellor candidate for Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU) in September’s elections, is already struggling with lacklustre support in the polls and facing a strong challenge from the Green Party. Now he has been accused of giving the Turkish government influence over teaching in German schools in a bid to win votes from Germany’s Turkish minority. Mr Laschet was nicknamed Türken-Armin, or Turkish Armin, in his early career for his courting of the Turkish vote.

  • Michael Douglas on Becoming Empty Nester with Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones: 'It's Scary'

    Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones recently celebrated their 18-year-old daughter Carys' graduation from high school

  • Video shows trans teen being slammed to the ground as other students appear to watch

    After the violent encounter, 13-year-old Chad Sanford suffered several headaches and had suicidal thoughts, a family member said.

  • Mayoral candidate killed in Mexico; 34 dead so far

    Yet another mayoral candidate in north-central Mexico has been killed, bringing to 34 the number of candidates murdered nationwide ahead of the June 6 elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday the killing was “without doubt” the work of organized crime gangs. The Etellekt consulting firm said the overwhelming majority of the 34 slain candidates were vying for nominations or running for local posts.

  • Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates explore changes to charitable foundation - WSJ

    The co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce earlier this month after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. Melinda French Gates has pushed for governance changes in the wake of the divorce filing to ensure the future stability of the foundation, the WSJ reported. "No decisions have been made," Mark Suzman, chief executive officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said.

  • White journalist sues Chicago mayor over POC press policy

    Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing a lawsuit from The Daily Caller News Foundation over her decision to grant one-on-one interviews only to journalists of color for one day. The move has white reporters seething with anger over a press policy that they deem discriminatory.

  • NBC Announces Mary Carillo, Andrea Joyce, Jimmy Roberts Returning As Commentators For 2021 Tokyo Olympics

    With the 2021 Summer Games just weeks away, the NBC Olympics team is full steam ahead. The network announced on Thursday that veteran broadcasters Mary Carillo, Andrea Joyce and Jimmy Roberts will once again serve as NBC Olympics commentators this summer in Tokyo. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Games is Friday, July 23 on […]

  • Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher sues ex-employer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The white woman who falsely told police that a Black bird-watcher threatened her in New York City's Central Park sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, saying it fired her without doing a fair investigation and falsely portrayed her as racist. Amy Cooper said in a Tuesday night complaint that Franklin Templeton's actions following the May 25, 2020, encounter substantially harmed her career, and caused such severe emotional distress that she became suicidal. Cooper, 41, who had been an insurance portfolio manager, is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

  • Michael Lewis Says His Heart Is Broken After 19-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Car Crash

    Reuters/Lucas JacksonMichael Lewis, the financial journalist and author of Moneyball, The Big Short, The Fifth Risk, and the current bestseller The Premonition, has confirmed that his 19-year-old daughter was killed with her boyfriend in a head-on car crash this week.Dixie Lewis, 19, and Ross Schultz, 20, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the Tuesday afternoon collision near Truckee, California. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Schultz was driving the car when it crossed lanes and collided with a Freightliner semi-truck. The 45-year-old truck driver is said to have had minor injuries.In a devastating statement, Michael Lewis told news site Berkleyside: “We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced... She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence.”The teen’s mother, Tabitha Soren, is a former MTV political correspondent. She told the San Francisco Chronicle in a statement: “Dixie was a fighter—and not just for herself but for everyone... She had a fire in her that people could feel when she walked in the room. She used her intensity to bring up everyone around her and she tried so hard at everything she did.”Schultz’s aunt, Locke Schultz Jaeger, said the couple was in Tahoe on vacation. They got together when they met at Berkeley High School. “Ross loved his friends and he loved his family and, boy, did he love Dixie, who died with him.” she said. “They were funny, they were charming, and they were both very smart. They were kind and they had friendships and relationships that were the deepest and most incredible bond.”California Highway Patrol Officer Jacob Williams said it’s not yet clear why the car carrying Schultz and Lewis veered into oncoming traffic. Authorities don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, and the CHP is looking for more witnesses to help them piece together why the collision happened.In 2009, Lewis published Home Game: An Accidental Guide to Fatherhood, about raising his three kids. He also wrote Playing to Win about how he got involved in Dixie’s softball league and the family’s experience with travel sports teams.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man Rescued in Colorado Mountain Pass Is Accused in 1982 Murders

    On a January night in 1982, Alan Lee Phillips was found shivering in his pickup, stuck in a snowdrift on a treacherous mountain pass in central Colorado. A rescue worker tracked him down after Phillips, then 30, used his headlights to blink the Morse code signal for SOS and caught the attention of a passenger on a plane flying overhead. Asked what he had been thinking, taking such a dangerous road in subzero temperatures, Phillips, looking dazed, said he was coming back from a bar, according to the police. “You find out how lonely it is really quick,” Phillips later said, according to a newspaper article from the time. “I thought about walking to a ski area nearby, and went about 200 yards and thought, ‘No way.’ It was too cold.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Nearly 40 years later, the police now say they know where Phillips was really coming from that night and what might have caused him to take the perilous route. Authorities say he had just shot two young women and left them to die near the mountain town of Breckenridge. “It was his own stupidity that got him up there, because the pass is not passable in the wintertime,” said Sgt. Wendy Kipple of the Park County Sheriff’s Office. “I don’t know what he was thinking, other than he was trying to run away from a crime he had just committed.” Phillips, now 70, was charged in February with first-degree murder, assault and kidnapping in the killings of Annette Schnee and Barbara Jo Oberholtzer after DNA evidence linked him to their deaths. Phillips, a semiretired mechanic living in Clear Creek County, west of Denver, has been held in the Park County Jail since his arrest. He is being represented by a lawyer with the state’s public defender’s office, which did not respond to requests for comment. The connection between the rescue and the charges was reported this week by KUSA-TV. Phillips’ arrest followed decades of investigation by several different agencies and private detectives in Colorado, where the crimes gripped the investigators who tried to solve it. Kipple, 56, has been investigating the case for more than 30 years. She grew up in Summit County and was a senior in high school when the crimes took place. “It’s one of those cases that you just can’t put it down,” Kipple said. “You have to find out why and who.” Oberholtzer, 29, was a meticulous planner. She often carried around a notebook full of plans and budgets for a horse corral that she and her husband planned to build on their property in Alma, Kipple said. She had a daughter, who was 11 at the time of her mother’s death. Schnee, 21, cleaned rooms at a Holiday Inn in Frisco, Colorado, during the day and was a waitress at a bar at night. She wanted to become a flight attendant, according to her mother. She was last seen around dusk on Jan. 6. She had gone to a pharmacy in Breckenridge to pick up a prescription, then went out to hitchhike home to Blue River, about 6 miles away. She never made it there, the police said. Later that night, Oberholtzer went to a Breckenridge bar with some friends. She had been promoted from secretary to office manager and wanted to celebrate, Kipple said. Her friends had told her they could give her a ride, but Oberholtzer decided to leave earlier and hitchhike back to Alma. Hitchhiking was and remains common around Breckenridge, a popular ski resort area that attracts rich tourists but where many residents struggle to keep up with the cost of living and cannot afford their own car, Kipple said. Oberholtzer was found the next morning, just off Highway 9 near the summit of Hoosier Pass. She had been shot twice. A pair of plastic cords was tied to her wrist, according to the police. Six months later, Schnee’s body was found lying face down in Sacramento Creek in Park County. She had been shot in the back. Over the years, investigators looked at dozens of people in connection with the crimes but were unable to make an arrest. Authorities said they had carefully collected the evidence at both scenes, including a glove and tissue found near Oberholtzer’s body that were stained with blood. In 1998, investigators tested the blood for DNA and found it belonged to an unknown male. They searched a criminal database for matches but found none. The trail went cold again. After one of the investigators in the case died, three years ago, his son gave a packet of news articles about the case to Mitch Morrissey, a former prosecutor and a co-founder of United Data Connect, a Colorado-based company that conducts forensic genealogy. Morrissey told reporters in March that he was struck by the photos of the women “lying in the snow after being shot in the darkness, by themselves, dying, basically freezing to death.” He said he could understand how the crime would make investigators so determined to “answer the question of who would do such a horrible thing to somebody.” Forensic genealogists with his company found 12,000 people in a family tree who had a possible match to the profile. Kipple said investigators asked many of those people to volunteer DNA samples, and all of them agreed to provide one. She declined to say how many people had given a sample or if Phillips had provided one. On Feb. 24, after surveilling Phillips for weeks, the police arrested him during a traffic stop in Clear Creek County. The police said they did not know whether Phillips knew either woman or what a possible motive may have been. Oberholtzer’s husband, Jeff, said in a statement that he prayed the arrest “will finally, after all these decades, bring closure and peace to this hideous nightmare.” Eileen Franklin, Schnee’s mother, said she was relieved that she had lived long enough to see an arrest. “I just thought before I leave this earth I would like to see some closure,” Franklin, 88, said in an interview. “It’s been a rough 40 years.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Cuba bets on biotech prowess as it rolls out homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

    Cuba is developing its own COVID-19 vaccines

  • Halle Berry's 5 pillars of health to look and feel good, from keto to collagen to core workouts

    Halle Berry, 54, told Insider that she, too, struggled to stay motivated during the pandemic, but some constants help her "realize eternal beauty."

  • Meet the little-known accountant who could be about to bring down Donald Trump

    The list of Donald Trump associates who have attempted to bring down the former president is as long as it is varied: from his lawyer, to his closest advisor, his ex-wife and his alleged lover. But like many powerful figures before him, it may well be his accountant that would be his undergoing. Allen Weisselberg, the little-known 73-year-old chief financial officer for the Trump Organisation, has worked for the Trump family as far back as the early 1970s under Donald’s father Fred. Some say he is closer to Mr Trump than he is to his own children. As one former employee put it, “he knows where the bodies are buried". In recent weeks New York prosecutors investigating Mr Trump’s tax affairs have been turning the screws on Mr Weisselberg in the hope of flipping him to testify against his boss. Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, is looking into everything from hush-money payments paid to women on Mr Trump's behalf, to property valuations and employee compensation. Speculation is mounting that his office may be able to turn Mr Weisselberg, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, as it pulls together a grand jury to decide whether to indict.

  • Matt Gaetz said Americans have an 'obligation' to take up arms against Silicon Valley companies, claiming they're trying to cancel conservatives

    Conservatives including Gaetz have long accused technology companies of being ideologically biased against them.