Black Amazon manager sues the tech giant, execs alleging discrimination and harassment

Terry Collins, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A senior-level manager at Amazon is suing the tech giant and two executives over alleged race and gender discrimination, as well as pay inequity.

Charlotte Newman, a senior manager in the Amazon Web Services division, filed the lawsuit Monday in district court in Washington, D.C. Her suit also alleges that a former Amazon executive sexually harassed and assaulted her.

Newman, who is Black, claims the discrimination began shortly after she was hired at Amazon in Jan. 2017 for a public policy manager position in Washington, which was a level lower than the job she initially applied for despite being more than qualified, her attorney Douglas Wigdor, told USA TODAY on Monday.

Wigdor said Newman accepted the "Level 6" Amazon job because she was told that her responsibilities would only require her to do U.S.-related domestic policy work. However, within months Newman was doing "Level 7" international-based work outside of the U.S. – which included Canada and Latin America.

'Make your voice heard': Biden backs Amazon workers' union drive in Alabama

Wrongful termination claims: Trader Joe's employee claims he was fired for suggesting better COVID-19 protections

The lawyer argues that the "de-leveling" has cost his client thousands in pay. He claims that Newman has lost money because stock options account for a significant portion of Amazon pay packages as the company has seen its stock price soar over the years, especially during the pandemic.

"She should've been compensated at a Level 7. That has happened throughout her career at Amazon," said Wigdor about his client. "The underpayment is definitely within hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not in the seven figures."

Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment regarding the lawsuit.

Backdrop of discrimination claims

Newman's lawsuit comes after published reports of numerous Black Amazon employees accusing the company of longstanding racism and discrimination. Before joining Amazon, Newman, a Harvard Business School graduate, worked for three years as a top adviser for Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, and three other members of Congress who served on the House Financial Services Committee, the lawsuit and her LinkedIn profile state.

Charlotte Newman
Charlotte Newman

According to the suit, Newman was also paid significantly less than her white co-workers while doing similar work. Newman was finally promoted to a Level 7 position more than two and a half years after doing the work since her arrival, Wigdor said.

Harassment claims

Newman also accuses former AWS director Andres Maz of sexual harassment and assault for groping her "upper thigh" under a table during a work dinner, and yanking her braided hair when she tried to leave a bar during another work-related event.

The suit also accuses AWS director Steve Block, her first boss, of discrimination, including that she was "too direct" and "aggressive" in her communication style. The lawsuit said Maz was fired after Amazon conducted an internal investigation and required Block to take training. Maz couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Newman decided to speak up about her experiences after she began working from home due to the pandemic, and the fatal police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor which led to a global racial reckoning, Wignot said.

When asked why wouldn't Newman take a financial settlement or just find a new job, Wigdor said she has refused settling with Amazon because that would likely include a confidentiality clause that would prohibit talking about her experience.

Wigdor, a noted entertainment lawyer who has represented six of the women who accused beleaguered Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse, said Newman has had some concerns about "retaliation for coming forward."

The lawyer added that Newman has no intentions of leaving Amazon because she wants to see the company make major changes with its hiring and diversity initiatives.

"Ms. Newman wants to change from within and that’s why she’s still there," Wigdor told USA TODAY. "She is going to try to create change that's why she wants to make this publicly known. She’s hoping that Amazon will make the changes needed as one of the largest companies in the world."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charlotte Newman sues Amazon claiming discrimination, harassment

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Manager Sues Company For Racial Discrimination In Hiring; Cites Abuse, Sexual Harassment

    An Amazon manager Charlotte Newman has sued the giant company for racial discrimination in hiring and accused several executives of abusive behavior and sexual harassment. In the expansive lawsuit filed Monday in District Court in Washington, D.C. (read it here), Newman, a former aide to Sen. Cory Booker, alleges the company hired her for a […]

  • Lawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices

    A manager at Amazon.com Inc sued the online retailer for discrimination on Monday, saying it hires Black people for lower positions and promotes them more slowly than white workers, and that she was subjected to harassment. The lawsuit from Charlotte Newman, a business development head at Amazon Web Services who is Black, said the company suffers from a "systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination," despite its pledge to fight racism and statements of solidarity from Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos. Seattle-based Amazon had no immediate comment.

  • South Africa plans special court to help unblock land redistribution

    South Africa's government unveiled plans on Monday for a special court to expedite the return of land taken from black people under apartheid by handling disputes that have held up the highly sensitive process. Two decades since the end of white minority rule, large swathes of private land is still under white ownership and redistribution efforts have often ended up in court, with thousands of land claims remaining unresolved. The proposed Land Court will have the same level of power as the High Court with permanent judges and will also look into conflict resolution and mediation, the justice ministry said, making it stronger than the existing Land Claims Court.

  • Biden urges workers to 'make your voice heard' as Amazon employees vote on union

    President Joe Biden defended workers' rights to form unions and warned against intimidation of workers in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday night, as Amazon.com Inc employees in Alabama vote on whether to unionize. Biden didn't mention Amazon, but specifically referenced "workers in Alabama" in the video and a tweet introducing it. "Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers," Biden said in the video.

  • Apple alum’s jobs app for India’s workers raises $12.5 million

    A startup by an Apple alum that has become home to millions of low-skilled workers in India said on Tuesday it has raised an additional $12.5 million, just five months after securing $8 million from high-profile investors. One-year-old Apna said Sequoia Capital India and Greenoaks Capital led the $12.5 million Series B investment in the startup. Existing investors Lightspeed India and Rocketship VC also participated in the round.

  • Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural against urban America

    Rita Fentress was worried she might get lost as she traveled down the unfamiliar forested, one-lane road in rural Tennessee in search of a coronavirus vaccine. Then the trees cleared and the Hickman County Agricultural Pavilion appeared. The 74-year-old woman wasn’t eligible to be vaccinated in Nashville, where she lives, because there were so many health care workers to vaccinate there.

  • Minneapolis seeks proposals for 'violence interrupters' as warmer temperatures loom

    Minneapolis officials are seeking proposals for "violence interrupters" as the city tries to head off a seasonal spike in crime that typically comes with warming temperatures. Officials last month issued a request for proposals for the "MinneapolUS" initiative, run out of the city's Health Department, which employs street workers to help defuse disagreements before they escalate into gunfire. ...

  • U.S. failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous': U.N. expert

    A U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him. Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reiterated her call for sanctions targeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assets and his international engagements. He approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, according to a declassified U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

  • San Diego Comic-Con to Go Virtual Again for 2021

    San Diego Comic-Con will go virtual again for this summer’s event, with a smaller event a possibility for November. Comic-Con International, which puts on both Comic-Con and its sister event, WonderCon, announced the decision Monday morning. Last month it said that WonderCon would also go virtual for its April event. San Diego Comic-Con@Home will take place July 23-25. Also Read: Virtual Sundance Boasts 600,000 Audience Views - Nearly 3 Times More Than 2020 “While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con,” the organization wrote. “While we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are.” Those who purchased badges in 2020 that were rolled over to 2021 will now have those rolled over to next year’s event. The group is in the early planning stages of some kind of smaller, in-person event for November. “At this time, we are still working on specific details as to attendance capacity, badge cost, and related information, and those details will be forthcoming,” the organization said. Also Read: Early TV Ratings: Golden Globes on Track to Hit All-Time Low in Key Demo Last year’s Comic-Con@Home featured three days of pre-taped Zoom panels and other content. It also came at a massive cost to the non-profit organization that puts on the yearly event. San Diego Comic-Con typically draws 135,000 comic book fans to Southern California every July. “We knew that by postponing the spring show and not having the summer show that, in effect, we’re going to have no income for 2020,” David Glanzer, Comic-Con international chief communications and strategy officer, told TheWrap last year. “That’s really scary. We have enough of a safety net still that we always thought that, should something catastrophic happen, we’d be able to weather it and have enough resources to put together a show for the following year. But I don’t think we ever thought that we would have to cancel two shows.” The financial impact even extended to the city of San Diego, which also went an entire year without fans in attendance for San Diego Padres games. According to the San Diego Convention Center Corporation, the city was projecting a regional impact of more than $166 million, including almost $100 million in total spending by attendees, which includes hotels, restaurants and other city attractions. Hollywood studios that are promoting the launch of a new film or TV show often hold activities outside the center and other venues. Those studios usually hire local companies to help. Also Read: Coen Brothers' 'Scarface' Remake Among 22 Film Projects to Nab California Tax Credits Comic-Con also generates more than $3 million in taxes for the city. See the full Comic-Con statement below. pic.twitter.com/YftNZhDuk5 — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) March 1, 2021 Read original story San Diego Comic-Con to Go Virtual Again for 2021 At TheWrap

  • Vizio Files for IPO: TV Maker Had 12.2 Million Streaming Accounts at End of 2020

    Value-oriented TV maker Vizio has filed to go public, revealing that its base of over-the-top streaming viewers in the U.S. grew 61% in 2020. For the year ended 2020, Vizio reported total revenue of $2.04 billion (up 11% year over year) and net income of $102.5 million (up more the fourfold from $23.1 million in […]

  • Fact check: Quote falsely attributed to Jerry Nadler

    Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., has been misquoted in posts online about the recent debate in the House of Representatives over the Equality Act.

  • Congressional delegation to visit Amazon facility in Alabama to support union vote

    A congressional delegation will visit an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama on Friday to show their support for workers who will vote on whether to unionize. Amazon, America's second-biggest private employer behind Walmart Inc, does not have any union labor in the United States, and workers at its fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, would be the first to join if they vote in favor. The delegation will include U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell and Nikema Williams among others, said a spokeswoman for the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union, which is supporting the workers' effort to unionize.

  • See the resemblance? This sneaker is inspired by the 2021 Lexus IS

    Lexus has collaborated with streetwear brand RTFKT to make a sneaker inspired by the 2021 Lexus IS. RTFKT calls themselves the first sneaker company to spring from the world of gaming. RTFKT's creative director Chris Le said, “We wanted to make sure when the audience looks at the sneaker they instantly know it is the IS.”

  • Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors' claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom company's relationship with its affiliate while doing business in Iran. As five days of hearings in the British Columbia Supreme Court started, the defence drilled into the alleged sanction violations that led to Meng's arrest. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about her company's business arrangements in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

  • Chinese soccer roiled as champion club shuts down

    It had all looked so good, so recently. Jiangsu FC was one of the big names in Chinese soccer, and the reigning champion. But now the country's soccer league has been thrown into turmoil by news that the club will immediately cease operations.The announcement came from owner Suning Group over the weekend. The retailer says it wants to focus on its core business, leaving other assets at risk. Jiangsu says it hopes new backers could come in. Failing that, there will be a big hole to fill domestically, and in the Asian Champions League. Jiangsu celebrated its first title win in November.The squad included star Brazilian winger Alex Teixeira, signed for over $60 million. But there were signs of brewing trouble. Teixeira refused to sign a new contract, and the club's coach was reported to be departing.Such news sparked speculation about the club's financial viability. Now the fallout from Suning's move could also be felt far beyond China. The firm also owns top-level Italian club Inter Milan.

  • Indian mobile retailers call for Amazon probe, cap on online smartphone sales

    An Indian trade group representing 150,000 mobile phone stores on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate Amazon's business practices in the country and impose a daily cap on a single seller's online smartphone sales. In a letter sent to Modi, the group cited a Reuters special report published last month that revealed Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its Indian platform, using them to circumvent the country's strict foreign investment regulations. The report was based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019.

  • Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite No Major Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett made no splashy deals in 2020, and he didn’t weigh in on some of the year’s most contentious topics in his much-anticipated annual letter. Behind the scenes, the 90-year-old billionaire was hardly inactive.Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was firing up another engine: stocks -- both buying its own and trading others. The conglomerate snapped up $24.7 billion of Berkshire shares last year, a stark record for the business sitting atop a $138 billion cash pile. It also almost doubled the volume of buying and selling of other stocks compared with 2019.The moves signal a carefully forged path in markets sent convulsing by the pandemic and then lifted by stimulus that’s paved the way for heavy retail trading and an unprecedented SPAC boom. And Buffett is sticking close to home -- ultimately becoming a net seller of shares in other companies for the first time since 2016, while his prolific repurchases of Berkshire stock continued into this year with at least $4.2 billion of buybacks through mid-February, according to a regulatory filing Saturday.“Last year we demonstrated our enthusiasm for Berkshire’s spread of properties by repurchasing the equivalent of 80,998 ‘A’ shares,” Buffett said in the letter released Saturday. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Berkshire’s Class A shares climbed as much as 3.1% to $376,000 Monday morning, their biggest intraday gain since early November. Meyer Shields, an analyst at Keefe Bruyette & Woods, said in a note Sunday that the “positive commentary around sustained repurchases” would probably boost the stock price.The billionaire investor carefully steered clear of other major topics from the past year, mentioning the Covid-19 pandemic only once in the letter and avoiding hot topics such as politics. Investors got just the 15-page letter, which has been getting shorter in recent years, and missed out on his routine CNBC appearance Monday, the first time in 14 years that he’s not been on for an interview after the release of his letter, according to the network.Still, Buffett spent a sizable portion of Saturday’s letter delving into buybacks, a substantial shift for an investor who previously had largely shunned the practice and instead favored purchasing big businesses or stocks of other companies. He loosened the buyback policy in 2018 as Berkshire’s cash pile kept reaching new heights. And Berkshire stock, which has underperformed the broader market in recent years, continued that trend last year with shares just gaining 2.4% compared to the 16% rally in the S&P 500 Index.Buffett had long been careful with buybacks, a trait that harkens back to his days running a partnership. In his letter released in 2019 after the buyback change, he made it clear that he wants investors to be fully informed about the company before they decide to sell their shares back to the firm.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“Berkshire is likely to stay conservative on large investments, we believe, looking to alternatives like the record $9 billion in share buybacks in each of 3Q and 4Q.”--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analystHe spent his recent letter acknowledging that there were investors, including index funds, professional managers and individuals, who were required to hold some Berkshire shares or would be likely to come and go based on their investing judgment. He’d still stick by the investors who want to invest for the long term, he added.“Charlie and I would be less than human if we did not feel a special kinship with our fifth bucket: the million-plus individual investors who simply trust us to represent their interests, whatever the future may bring,” Buffett said in his letter released Saturday, referring to long-time business partner, Charlie Munger. “They have joined us with no intent to leave, adopting a mindset similar to that held by our original partners.”Cash PileBerkshire still has more than $138 billion in cash to deploy. A portion of the never-ending cash flow will be sucked up by two of its businesses, the railroad and energy operations, and Buffett said the incremental investment will probably generate “appropriate” returns. Railroad BNSF has invested $41 billion in fixed assets, and has paid $41.8 billion in dividends to the conglomerate since its purchase in 2010, Buffett said in his letter.While the attractiveness of share buybacks might come or go based on the market’s price for Berkshire, the conglomerate still has those two large operations that continuously help reinvest funds, according to shareholder Thomas Russo. That, Russo argues, helps ease the pressure on Berkshire to do an “elephant-sized acquisition” to generate more returns.“He doesn’t really have to find the elephant because he has two elephants already corralled that need to be fed,” said Russo, who oversees a portfolio including Berkshire at investment adviser Gardner Russo & Gardner. “One of them is Burlington Northern and one of them is Berkshire Hathaway Energy. He can deploy tens of billions of dollars on an ongoing basis, bringing both up to standard,” and then still have funds to deploy in an acquisition.One of Berkshire’s top three most valuable assets these days is actually a $120 billion holding of Apple Inc. shares, an investment he likened in importance to the railroad. Berkshire has ended up with an even larger portion of the company’s shares thanks in part to Apple’s own appetite for buybacks, Buffett acknowledged in the letter.“He’s redefined what an elephant can be,” said James Armstrong, who manages assets including Berkshire shares as president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates. “An elephant can be thought of as a 5.4% interest in Apple.”Some of Berkshire’s major tweaks to its $281 billion stock portfolio last year were done to reposition its holdings. Throughout 2020, Buffett’s company cut its holdings in banks, insurance and finance firms -- an exposure that constituted more than 41% of the portfolio at the end of 2019 -- to just 24% of the portfolio by the end of last year. He also dumped his airline stocks earlier in the pandemic.Chevron, VerizonThe company did find stocks to buy last year, including two large stakes in Chevron Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc., plus some purchases of pharmaceutical companies. Berkshire also bought $6 billion worth of stock in five of Japan’s biggest trading companies.“He’s been a net seller, however, more recently it seems like he’s identified some opportunities, buying blocks of Japanese industrial stocks” and some health care stocks, Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “He is finding some value given all the limitations. He can’t put a substantial amount of capital to work into any individual stock unless it’s a large one. But being willing to consider investments in a basket of similar companies creates a little bit more opportunity for them too.”Buffett made little mention in this year’s letter about one of the looming questions over the conglomerate: Succession. The investor, who’s received his coronavirus vaccine, proved he’s still willing to travel by announcing he’ll head to Los Angeles to film this year’s annual meeting alongside Munger, 97, who wasn’t able to make it to last year’s event in Omaha, Nebraska.“This year our meeting will be held in Los Angeles ... and Charlie will be on stage with me offering answers and observations throughout the 3 1/2-hour question period,” Buffett said in the letter. “I missed him last year and, more important, you clearly missed him.”(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.

  • True Test for Saudi Markets Still to Come After Khashoggi Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Monday may provide the true test for Saudi Arabian markets following the U.S. intelligence report that said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.The benchmark Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.5% on Sunday, a move that barely reflected the slump in emerging markets at the end of last week when Saudi markets were closed. The relatively muted response may be a sign of relief that the sanctions announced by the U.S. weren’t tougher, though the lower participation of foreign investors on a Sunday might have clouded the picture, analysts said.President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom when the report was released last week. Still, the president said in an interview with Univision News that he told Saudi King Salman that “the rules are changing” in the kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. and promised “significant changes” on Monday.Saudi Arabia said it “rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report” that implicated the crown prince, the king’s son and effective ruler.The report “may affect international institutions’ flows into the Saudi market in the short term, especially until Biden’s Monday speech,” said Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital Ltd in Abu Dhabi. “But local money, whether retail or institutional, will be steady.”Outflows from the Saudi stock exchange rose to a record of 6.6 billion riyals ($1.76 billion) in October 2018, the month Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. It was the biggest exodus from Saudi markets since the country introduced measures in 2015 that made it easier for foreigners to invest in its stock market.Saudi bonds will be on investors’ radars in anticipation of further measures from Washington. The country’s $2.25 billion of dollar bonds maturing in 2061 rallied Friday, with yields falling 3 basis points, after dropping for five consecutive sessions. Meanwhile, the country’s risk of default as measured by credit default swaps jumped the most since September.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.