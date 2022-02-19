'This is Black America': Civil rights leaders rally outside Bridgewater Police Department

BRIDGEWATER – Civil rights activists held a press conference outside the Bridgewater Police Department on Saturday to call for action after two officers’ response last week to a fight at Bridgewater Commons is being questioned as racially motivated.

Z'Kye Husain, a Black eighth grade student from Somerville, is shown in a now viral video being forcefully detained by Bridgewater police following a fight with another teen at the mall.

"Last Saturday (Husain) stood up to a bully, defending someone smaller and younger than him, and he was met with not one, but two knees in his back," said Anre Sims, Husain's aunt.

"How many more people need to die for change?" Sims asked. "I'm not going to wait for my nephew to die to stand up for him. I stand for Kye, and I am Kye.”

The video shows Husain and Umar Joseph Franco, a sophomore at Bridgewater-Raritan High School, arguing and pointing fingers at each other. That leads to pushing and shoving, and the Black teen, Husain, is thrown to the floor and handcuffed while Franco is placed on a nearby couch.

"I'm very upset at what's happened because I have three sons,” said North Plainfield resident Joy Anderson-Manning. “I'm shocked, but not surprised that this is still going on. (This) is everyday life in Black America."

"The police took it to a different level, she added. “This was very racist, and the two officers need to be fired.”

READ: Here's how Bridgewater was trying to improve police-community relations before mall fight

The event, which drew more than 100 people, was organized by Lawrence Hamm, chairman of the People's Organization of Progress.

"It was outrageous what happened to (Husain)," Hamm said. "We want police brutality to stop here in Bridgewater."

According to event organizers, the demands of the activists include the two officers shown in the video be fired, the mayor and Township Council issue an apology to the Husain’s family, and there must be a thorough investigation into the Bridgewater Police Department.

Story continues

Ben Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin, has been retained to represent the Husain family.

The video prompted the NAACP to call for the officers to be removed from the Bridgewater Police Department pending an investigation by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

"The time for the governor and attorney general to put a stop to this type of behavior by the police is now," Richard T. Smith, president of the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, said earlier in the week.

The "racially disparate treatment is deeply, deeply disturbing," Murphy said Wednesday.

The Bridgewater Police Department previously said in a statement they "recognize that this video has made members of our community upset and are calling for an internal affairs investigation. The officers were able to respond quickly to this incident and stop it from escalating because of a tip we received from the community."

Bridgewater announced Friday that its regularly scheduled Township Council meeting this coming Thursday has been canceled.

Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bridgewater NJ mall fight: Civil rights leaders demand action